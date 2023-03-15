SGTC Lady Jets’ Alexia Dizeko named WBCA Two-Year Player of the Year and All-American Published 1:25 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

ATLANTA – South Georgia Technical College sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko is the 2023 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Two-Year College Player of the Year and headlines the WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-America team.

The WBCA presents the Player of the Year award annually to the top player in five of the six WBCA membership divisions (NCAA Divisions II, and III, NAIA, two-year college and high school). A committee of WBCA member coaches in that division selects the Player of the Year and the 10-member Coaches’ All-America team in each division. The Wade Trophy is presented to the best player in NCAA Division I.

“The WBCA is pleased to name Alexia Dizeko as the 2023 WBCA Two-Year College Player of the Year,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “She is most deserving of this distinguished honor. The WBCA applauds Alexia for her hard work, dedication and contributions to the game during the 2022-23 season.”

Fanta Gassama, a sophomore center, for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) top-ranked Lady Jets joined Dizeko as a member of the 2023 WBCA Two-Year College Coaches’ All-Americans. Luana Leite, a sophomore guard, for the Lady Jets earned WBCA Two-Year Honorable Mention All-American status.

The Lady Jets are currently ranked as the top NJCAA Division I Women’s basketball team in the nation and have a 32 – 1 overall record. They will advance to the NCJAA National Tournament at Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas, March 22nd – 27th.

South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey is very excited that Alexia Dizeko was selected as the WBCA Player of the Year and also pleased that he had three players recognized as WBCA All-Americans or Honorable Mention All-Americans. “This is an honor for our program and for each of these young ladies.”

Alexia Dizeko, 5’ 11” from Sion, Switzerland, was a WBCA and NJCAA 2nd team All-American in 2022. She has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) Player of the Year for 2023 and was a GCAA first team player.

She helped lead the Lady Jets to the first number one ranking in the NJCAA for either the men’s or women’s basketball programs. The Lady Jets have held the top spot for nine-consecutive weeks and maintained the top-ranking in the NJCAA National Tournament Selection process. They will take on the winner of the 16th Barton College (28 – 5) and 17th seeded Moberly Area (28 – 3) teams at 3 p.m. eastern on Thursday, March 23 in the Sweet Sixteen round of play at the National Tournament.

Dizeko is leading the Lady Jets in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game. She has started 30 of 31 games this season. She is hitting 54.8 percent of her field goal attempts and 31.8 of her three-point shots. She is an 80% shooter from the foul line. In addition to her scoring ability, she averaged 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists 2.1 steals and .6 blocks each game.

Her teammate Fanta Gassama, 6’ 1” center from Mataro, Spain, averages 13.4 points per game for the Lady Jets and has started 26 of 28 games. She is shooting 51.6 from the field and 72.6 from the foul line. She is the leading rebounder for the Lady Jets averaging 13.1 per game. She averages 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals as well as one block per outing. Gassama was a WBCA and NJCAA Honorable Mention All-American in 2022.

Luana Leite, 5’ 7” guard from Sao Paola, Brazil, made the WBCA Honorable Mention All-American team for 2023. She was the GCAA Defensive Player of the Year for 2023 and on the GCAA Second team as well as the NJCAA Region XVII Tournament first team for 2023.

Leite averages 11.4 points per game for the Lady Jets. She is a 53.9 percent shooter from the field and a 46.4 percent three-point shooter. She makes 77.5% of her free throw attempts. She averages 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals each game.

