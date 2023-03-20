Mitchell earns GIAA Class AAA Player of the Year honors and other Southland athletes bring home hardware Published 8:43 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

AMERICUS – Several Southland Academy student-athletes will be honored at the school’s athletic assembly for winter sports on Wednesday morning, March 22, at 11 a.m. Highlighting the occasion will be senior guard Riley Mitchell, who was recently named the GIAA Class AAA Player of the Year. Mitchell led the Lady Raiders to a 23-5 record and a berth in the 2023 GIAA Class AAA state semifinals.

Mitchell reached the 1,000th point milestone of her career earlier this year and was also named as an All-State and All-Region performer.

Mitchell’s teammates also earned honors and accolades for their performances. Seniors Morgan Weaver, Julia Caroline Bailey and junior Mary Beth Easterlin each earned All-Region honors and Weaver was named to the All-State team for her performance during the 2022-23 season.

As far as the Southland boys are concerned, several Raiders have earned All-Region and All-State honors and will be recognized at the assembly. Seniors Cedric Smith, Carlos Tyson, Luke Exley and juniors Banks Simmons and Perry Usher each earned All-Region honors, while Smith earned All-State accolades. All of these players helped lead the Raiders to a 21-5 record in the 2022-23 season.