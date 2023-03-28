Area Beat Report March 24 through 27
Published 1:24 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Floyd, John L. (Bonded Out), 77, Theft of Service – MSD
- Gay, Kenisha Carmelle (Bonded Out), 33, Speeding/Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Hawkins, Audrey Denise (Bonded Out), 47, Headlight requirements/Possession of open container of alcohol/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Lovelace, Joseph Chandler (Bonded Out), 36, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to maintain lane/Open alcohol container/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Lowe, Larry Joe (In Jail), 64, Aggravated Battery
- McCoy, James Arthur (In Jail), 29, Probation Violation
- Overstreet, Robert Edward (Released to other agency), 37, Holding for Dougherty County
- Patterson, Douglas Ross (Bonded Out), 44, DUI-Alcohol/open alcohol container
- Seay, Sekeya Denise (In Jail), 40, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to maintain insurance
- Traywick, Spencer Todd (In Jail), 34, Public Indecency – 2nd offense/Burglary
3/24
- Sumter Middle School at 12:34 p.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of public school
- GA Hwy 30 West at Tallent Store Road at 3:56 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 487 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 14 at 5:32 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Car Wash at 6:45 p.m., Warning issued for Seatbelt Violation
- Tripp St. and Hudson St. at 7:23 p.m., Expired or no license or plate decal
- SGTC Parkway at Sumter County HS at 7:41 p.m., Break light signal violation/Expired or no license plate or decal.
- SGTC Parkway at 7:53 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- Hwy 19 South at Hill Crest Garage at 8:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/Hands free device required/Child safety seat not installed properly
- 161 Moore Rd. at 2 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Bumphead Rd. at Learning Lane at 7:58 a.m., Driving on wrong side of undivided street
- Hwy 280 East at Huntington Rd. at 8:52 a.m., traffic stop
- Sumter County Courthouse at 8:55 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 9:31 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 377 Hooks Mill Rd. at 9:58 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1700 E. Lamar St. at Lowes at 10:05 a.m., Theft
- 491 Arch Helms Rd. at 10:11 a.m., Information for officer
- 557 Hwy 280 E. at 10:11 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 610 Clements Rd. at 6:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Grover Dr. at Ida Dr. at 2:32 a.m., Animal Complaint
- South Jackson St. at APD at 2:35 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 126 Wood Valley Rd. at 3:32 a.m., Welfare Check
3/25
- 286 Graystone Dr. at 3:26 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 3649 Lee St. Rd. at 5:30 p.m., Accident Report
- 123 Santa Rosa Dr. at 5:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- James Hart Rd. at Hwy 30 at 6:26 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- 110 Hwy 280 W at 6:36 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 613 Hwy 30 West at 5:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1306 GA Hwy 27 E at 9:07 p.m., Theft
- Hwy 280 E at 4:58 a.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for speeding
- 178 Arlington Dr. Ext at 5:06 a.m., 911 hang up
- Howard Johnson Rd. at Hwy 280 West at 5:14 a.m., Traffic Stop
- E. Lamar St. at Popeyes at 4:11 a.m., traffic stop/expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 West at Mile Post 7 at 7:40 a.m., unsafe vehicle or equipment
- 730 MLK Blvd. Apt. B-1 at 12:25 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 14 at 12:50 a.m., Civil Matter
3/26
- 1681 GA Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope Baptist Church at 6:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 334 Hwy 280 West at 8:08 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 153 Sunset Park at 4:11 a.m., Traffic Accident
- US 19 South at Lawson Dr. in front of Jumping Johnny’s at 5:33 p.m., traffic stop
- 106 Starling Dr. at 5:34 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 116 GA Hwy 30 West at 8:57 p.m., Fight
- 395 Three Bridges Rd. at 11:32 p.m., shots fired
- 738 Hwy 118 at 11:53 p.m., Information for officer
- 121 Cartwright Rd. Ext. Lot A at 2:09 a.m., Shots Fired
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at 9:20 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 112 Harper Subdivision Rd. at 11:36 a.m., Burglary/Public Indecency
- 148 Aster Dr. at 1:38 p.m., Animal Complaint
- East Ellaville St. at Hwy 49 N at 1:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 412 N. Bond St. Apt. B at 3:49 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
3/27
- 103 Short Ln. at 3 a.m., Domestic Disturbance