Hurricanes fall to Shorter University 10-4 in Rome Published 1:02 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

From Staff Reports

ROME, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) lost its second consecutive game, as they were defeated by Shorter University 10-4 on Tuesday afternoon in Rome, GA.

Shorter scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning on a home run that gave the Hawks the lead early. Another home run from Shorter in the bottom of the sixth inning put Shorter up 6-0.

GSW battled back in the fifth inning when Cory Lee hit a three-run home run to cut the Shorter lead to only three runs. The Hurricanes lost momentum when Shorter retaliated added two more runs in the bottom of the inning and increased their lead by five runs.

GSW scored again in the top of the sixth when Chris Patterson hit an RBI ground out, scoring Victor Sanchez. The Hurricanes were battling, despite being down 8-4.

Shorter added two more runs in the later innings, but the Hurricanes did not reciprocate. The Hawks were able to close out the game with the victory and the teams split the season series at one game a piece.

Cory Lee was one of the few bright spots for GSW. He went 2-for-4 and hit a three-run home run, as he was one of two Hurricane players to record multiple hits. The other was Jake Blinstrub who also had two hits in four at-bats.

Aaron Wainwright had a rough day on the mound for GSW, as he went one and two thirds innings and gave up three runs with three walks.

GSW (16-11, 12-6 PBC) will be back home for a three game weekend series, as they take on Barry University. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane Stadium.