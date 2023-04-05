Under 17 Not Permitted: Sanchez’s grand slam homer leads Hurricanes to 17-6 win over West Georgia Published 2:10 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Thanks in part to a grand slam home run by Victor Sanchez in the bottom of the second inning, the Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) cruised to a 17-6 victory over West Georgia on Tuesday, April 4, at Hurricane Stadium.

The Canes (19-12, 12-6 PBC) struggled in the top of the first inning when starting pitcher Jordan Walden walked the first three batters he faced. Colby Gordon entered the game in relief duty, but all three base runners ended up scoring. GSW pitching gave up the three runs, but did not give up a hit to WGU.

GSW was shut out in the bottom of the first inning, but the Canes got the second inning off to a bang by scoring nine runs on seven hits, the biggest of which was the grand slam from Victor Sanchez. The Canes led the Wolves 9-3 at this point and they never lost the lead for the remainder of the game.

GSW added eight more runs the rest of the game and West Georgia would only add three runs to their tally.

Four Hurricanes recorded two or more hits, with the leader of the group being Victor Sanchez, who recorded three hits in three at bats, including the grand slam. He recorded a total of five RBIs, drew one walk and scored two runs.

Starting pitcher Jordan Walden never got out of the first inning, but Colby Gordon had a great game in mop up duty, as he pitched the full seven innings (game called after 7 innings due to mercy rule). He gave up three runs and struck out nine batters.

The Canes will travel to Columbus, GA on Thursday, April 6, to take on 13th ranked Columbus State in a PBC showdown 6:00 p.m. from Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.