Wildcats earn fourth straight victory with 10-1 rout of Crisp County Published 2:35 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

CORDELE – The Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) earned its fourth straight victory with a 10-1 drubbing of the Crisp County Cougars on Thursday, April 6, at Crisp County High School.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fourth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to complete their dominating performance.

Jack Clark led the SCHS offense by going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored and Jake Little went 2 for 4 with two singles and a run scored.

The Wildcats were also able to take advantage of five errors committed by the Cougars.

Ashton Raybon got the win for the Wildcats, as he pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just two hits, walking three and striking out five. Brody Smith came on in relief of Raybon and gave up one earned run on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings of work.

SCHS (15-5, 9-0 Division II Area 6) will try to extend its winning streak to five when the Wildcats host Webster County at Wildcat Park on Friday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m.