GSW Baseball Team earns split with Columbus State Published 10:28 am Monday, April 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

COLUMBUS, GA. — The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team (GSW) split its doubleheader with No. 13 Columbus State on Friday afternoon, April 7, in Columbus, GA. The Hurricanes fell to the Cougars in Game 1 by the score of 8-3, but rebounded to take Game 2 by the score of 5-3.

CSU scored in the first inning of Game 1 on a sacrifice fly, bringing home the runner from third base.

GSW answered back in the second inning when a wild pitch from the Cougars scored Reid Ragsdale and the Hurricanes tied the game at 1-1.

However, the game was not tied for very long when CSU hit a solo home run to give them back the lead in the second inning.

The Cougars then went on to score six more runs and close the game out against the Hurricanes with an 8-3 win.

GSW scored only one more run in the eighth inning on a John Austin Sutton fielder’s choice that scored Kalvin Alexander.

Three GSW players recorded multiple hits. Jake Blinstrub went 2-for-5, Miles Hartsfield went 2-for-4 and Kalvin Alexander had multiple hits in this game.

GSW Starting Pitcher Rijnaldo Euson struggled in his outing, as he gave up nine hits and six runs for his first loss of the season and falling to (6-1)

GSW won Game 2 of the doubleheader Friday evening, defeating #13 Columbus State 5-3.