Area Beat Report April 6 through 9, 2023
Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Kendrell Bernard (Bonded Out), 41, Theft By Shoplifting
- Butler, Chandler Cullen (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol
- Douglas, Kaylope (In Jail), 21, Disorderly Conduct
- Edmonds, Nathan Diovion (Bonded Out), 23, Affray (fighting)/Obstructing Officers
- Fields, Brandon (In Jail), 36, Possession of Illegal Controlled Substance/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender/Possession of Amphetamine/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of drug related object/Trafficking in cocaine, Marijuana and other illegal drugs/Theft By Receiving stolen property/Probation Violation
- Garcia, Maria Maribel (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Battery/Aggravated Assault
- Harris, Rafael (In Jail), 38, Disorderly Conduct/Criminal Trespass
- Mullins, Keegan Bernard (Bonded Out), 31, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- Renfroe, James Eric (In Jail), 34, Possession of drug related object/Expired tag or no registration or title/Tail light lenses required/Possession of Amphetamine
- Reynolds, Eddy Vick (Released to other jail), 33, Statutory Rape/Incest
- Roberts, Michael Anthony (In Jail), 55, Violation of GA sex offender registration/Failure to Appear
- Simmons, Eric Gordon (Released), 38, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving too fast for conditions/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Smith, Amanda Lynn (Bonded Out), 32, Theft By Deception – felony
- Stephenson, Mante Jermaine (In Jail), 34, Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Attempt to commit a felony
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
4/6
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 12:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 201 Graham St. Apt. B at 1:04 p.m., Suicide Threat
- GA Hwy 30 and Hwy 153 at 2:46 p.m., Accident Report
- 188 Hwy 19 South at 3:15 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- 521 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:21 p.m., Threats
- 271 Bear Branch Rd. at 3:44 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 1138 Upper River Rd. at Kings Academy at 5:05 p.m., Burglary
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 5:08 p.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 280 E. at Brickyard Rd. at MP 25 at 5:31 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- MLK Jr. Blvd. at Magnolia St. at 6:41 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 247 GA Hwy 27 E. at 9:31 p.m., Suicide Threat
- Forest Park Area at 5:14 a.m., Discharge of Firearms on or near public property
- Hwy 280 E. at Railroad St. at 11:01 a.m., Accident Report
4/7
- 113 Africana Dr. at 5:04 a.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 5:20 a.m., Traffic stop/warning issued for break lights
- 152 Sixth St. at 7:12 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 440 Hwy 280 E. at Peacock at 2:17 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 654 Hwy 280 E. at 3:06 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 499 Arch Helms Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- US Hwy 280 E. at Trail Lane at 12:16 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 W. at Bob Dodson Rd. at 12:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 10 at 12:37 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to speeding
- 144 E. Federal at Leslie Grocery at 12:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 186 Railroad St. at 1:26 a.m., Domestic disturbance
- 441 US Hwy 280 E. at Suburban Self Storage at 3:50 a.m., Theft
- 114 Sixth St. at 6:06 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 617 McMath Mill Rd. at 6:12 a.m., Civil Matter
- 687 Flintside Ext. at 5:08 p.m., Alarm Activation
4/8
- Pryor Rd. near Cobb Rd. at 5:10 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 280 E. and District Line Rd. at 6:24 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 685 Flintside Dr. at 6:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Small Piece Rd. and Thrasher Rd. at 7:44 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 237 Lacross Rd. at 1:53 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 30 at 8:40 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 102 Easy St. at 10:12 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 30 W at Mile Marker 12 at 11:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/failure to obey stop sign
- 1211 District Line Rd. at Daniels Grove Baptist Church at 11:52 p.m., Alarm Activation
4/9
- 109 B Old Dawson Rd. at 2:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- American Legion on Hwy 30 W at 3:21 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 3 Squares Parking Lot at 11:11 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for seatbelt violation
- 296 Jury Clark Rd. at 11:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Walmart Parking lot at 3:31 p.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint seat not used properly/Break light/turn signal violation
- 1156 Lamar Rd. at 4:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 4:25 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for seat belt violation
- GA Hwy 19 and W. Lamar St. at 4:43 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- Huntington Rd. at GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:48 p.m., Traffic Stop