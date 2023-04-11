Julie Partain named Vice President for Academic Affairs at SGTC Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Julie Slade Partain has been named Vice President for Academic Affairs at South Georgia Technical College effective April 17, 2023, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Partain has been serving as the Dean of Enrollment Management on the Crisp County Center since 2016.

“Julie Partain has been an integral part of South Georgia Technical College for the past 22 years. She began her career as the Workforce Investment Act Coordinator and has actively worked with program instructors, core students, Student Affairs, Administrative Affairs, Economic Development and the Institutional Advancement offices during her tenure with the college. She has done an excellent job in each of her professional capacities and I have full confidence in Mrs. Partain. I look forward to working with her in this new role,” said Dr. Watford.

Prior to being named Vice President for Academic Affairs at South Georgia Tech, Partain served as the Academic Dean of Enrollment Management from 2016 until present. She was the Registrar for the college from 2007 until 2016, and worked as the Admission coordinator from 2006 to 2007. She began her career at the college as the Workforce Investment Act Coordinator in 2001.

“Throughout my 22 years at South Georgia Technical College, I have eagerly sought opportunities to learn and grow in my roles. I have worked effectively with all divisions at South Georgia Tech and recognized the complementary role that they play with Academic Affairs in providing our students with the complete college experience,” said Partin. “I am extremely honored that President Watford has expressed his confidence in my abilities and I am excited to be able to continue to work with the professionals at South Georgia Technical College in this expanded role.”

Partin also expressed her gratitude to the faculty, staff, and community representatives that she has worked with during her tenure at South Georgia Technical College. “My past experiences as an Academic Dean, Registrar and Admissions Coordinator should be an asset to our students as well as our faculty and staff,” said Partain. “As a leader in Academic Affairs, I recognize the importance of a dynamic and highly competent faculty. However, I also understand the vital roles that Student Affairs, Administrative Affairs, Economic Development and Institutional Advancement provide with ensuring our students with the complete college experience. I plan to continue to support our faculty and staff to ensure that we provide students with an exceptional overall college experience. I look forward to moving into this exciting new phase and will continue to promote South Georgia Tech and its mission of educating students to provide a quality workforce,” said Partain.

As the new Vice President for Academic Affairs, Partain hopes to implement new programs and revitalize existing programs to benefit more students as well as provide a trained workforce for area business and industry.

“This is an exciting time for South Georgia Technical College,” said President Dr. John Watford. “We are celebrating our 75th anniversary. We have a proud past as well as a promising future. There are a number of new ventures on the horizon and South Georgia Technical College is diligently working to prepare individuals for these new opportunities. Our faculty, staff, students and community members have already been working well with Julie Partain and I believe that this will be a smooth transition for everyone.”

Julie Partain attended the University of Georgia and obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration. She earned a Master of Public Administration from Valdosta State University. Prior to working with South Georgia Technical College, Partain worked as an Investigator/Coordinator with the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Partain is married to Ken Partain and they reside in Arabi.