Retraction in story entitled: “Wildcats get pounded by Calvary Christian” Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

In this story, it was said that Schley County relief pitcher Ashton Raybon came on in relief of Owen Lamb. That was incorrect. The pitcher that came on in relief of Lamb was Brody Smith. Smith gave up five runs on two hits, walked two batters and struck out one in one inning of work. In the Wildcats’ 12-0 loss to Calvary Christian on Monday, April 10.