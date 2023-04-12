Westbrook homers and drives in five runs in Wildcats’ drubbing of Manchester Published 6:16 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

MANCHESTER, GA – After getting shut out by Calvary Christian 12-0 at home in very disappointing fashion on Monday, April 10, the Schley County High School Baseball Team (SCHS) took its frustration out on the Manchester Blue Devils the very next day. Led by the offensive performance of Carson Westbrook, the Wildcats clobbered MHS 15-0.

Westbrook went 3 for 5 at the plate with five RBIs and four runs scored on a double in the fifth, a triple in the second and a home run in the fourth inning. Owen Lamb also had a multi-hit day at the plate, as he went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Ashton Raybon got the start on the mound for the Wildcats and pitched a three- inning no-hitter with no runs and four strikeouts. Jake Little came on in relief of Raybon and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just two hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Wildcats are now 17-6 overall and 11-0 in the GHSA Class A Division 2 Area 6 standings. They will host Taylor County at home on Friday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m.