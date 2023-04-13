GSW Softball Team loses doubleheader against Columbus State Published 7:35 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

From Staff Reports

COLUMBUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team got swept by 24th ranked Peach Belt Conference rival Columbus State 9-4 and 7-6 Wednesday night, April 12, in Columbus, GA.

In Game 1, GSW could not get their offense going in the early stages of the game and fell behind 6-0 early in the first inning.

The Hurricanes finally scored in the third inning on a Hailey Pinette solo home run to cut the Cougar lead to five runs.

In the third inning, Columbus State hit a solo home run to extend their lead back to six runs.

GSW would not give up, however, as Izzy Marcotte hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to give GSW momentum. Two batters later, Ansley Duffey hit a solo shot to cut into the Cougar lead to 7-4.

However, it would not be enough, as the Cougars scored two more runs to close the game, defeating GSW 9-4.

Pitcher Zoe Willis struggled, never getting out of the first inning. She gave up two hits, two walks and four runs.

Savanna Bradford pitched in relief throwing six innings allowing seven hits and four earned runs and falls to 13-6 on the season.

The Hurricanes (29-13, 12-6 PBC) will travel to Lander University for a three-game series on against the Bearcats Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16. There will be a doubleheader on Saturday, with Game 1 starting at 1 p.m. Sunday’s game will begin at 11 a.m.