Aldridge’s first place finish in Girls’ Shot Put highlights Sumter County’s performance in Westover Relays Published 7:17 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – Both the Sumter County boys and girls track and field teams came away with solid performances at the annual Westover Relays hosted by Westover High School on Saturday, April 15, at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.

The Lady Panthers won first place in the Girls’ Shot Put event, as Eriel Aldridge won the event by tossing the metal ball a distance of 34-00.00. Aldridge also placed high in the discus event, as she finished in fifth place with a distance throw of 93-07 (93 feet, seven inches).

In the Girls’ 300-Meter Hurdles event, two Lady Panthers finished in the top 10. Taylor Rush crossed the finish line in eighth place in a time of 53.08 and her teammate, Jaiden Bridges, finished right behind her in ninth place in a time of 54.22.

In the Girls 4×100-Meter Relay, the Sumter County ‘A’ Team finished in fourth place in a time of 52.44 and they also took fourth in the Girls 4×200-Meter Relay event, finishing in a time of 1:52.67. In the Girls’ 4×400-Meter Relay, Sumter County finished in sixth place in a time of 4:52.87.

In the Girls’ High Jump event, Zyria Battle finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with her teammate, Kamayra Waters, and Olivia Keith of Sherwood Christian. All three jumpers cleared the bar at 4-06.00.

Rush, who finished in eighth place in the Girls’ 300-Meter Hurdles, finished in fifth place in the Girls’ Long Jump event, as she jumped a distance of 16-07.00

Her SCHS teammate, Cristyonn Battle, finished in eighth place in the Girls’ Triple Jump by jumping a distance of 31-07.00.

As far as the team rankings were concerned, the Lady Panthers finished in sixth place with 37 points, while Lowndes County won the meet with 255 points.

In boys’ action, Anthony Tyson turned in a top 10 finish in the Boys’ 100 Meter Dash by finishing in eighth place in a time of 11.50. In the Boys’ 1600-Meter Run, James Josey-bey finished just outside the top 10 in 12th place by crossing the finish line in a time of 5:15.04.

In the Boys’ 110-Meter Hurdles, Latravis Angry finished in third place, as he crossed the finish line in a time of 16.63. His SCHS teammate, Shi’Derri Clyde, just missed the top 10, as he finished in 11th place in a time of 19.93.

The Panthers also got it done in the 300-Meter Hurdles event, as Kavon Lewis finished as the event runner up in a time of 42,73. Lewis was barely beaten out for first by Kason Hooks of Lee County, who won the event in a time of 42.00.

In the Boys’ 4×200-Meter Rely event, the Panthers’ team of Caleb Josey-Durham, Laron Coley, Aaron Kearse, Anthony Tyson, Kyric Harris and Kenneth Pough finished in second place behind Lowndes County (1:30.75). SCHS was able to turn in a time of 1.34.06, which was good enough to beat out third place Westover (1:36.16).

In the Boys 4×400-Meter Relay event, the Panthers excelled again, as they finished in fourth place. The team of James Malik Josey-bey, Hunter Dalton, Kendall Thomas, Kavon Lewis, Anthony Tyson and JaQuaveus McKenzie finished the event in a time of 3:45.48. The Panthers also did well in the Boys 4×800-Meter Relay by finishing in sixth place.

In the Boys Long Jump event, Caleb Josey-Durham turned in a second place finish by jumping a distance of 21-01.00 (21 feet). Josey-Durham’s teammate, Laron Coley, finished in fourth place with a distance jump of 20-03.50. Josey-Durham also was the runner up in the Boys’ Triple Jump event, as he jumped a distance of 44-04.50, while Coley finished in fifth place with a jump of 38-06.00.

As far as the team standings were concerned, the Sumter County boys’ team finished in sixth place in the event with 56 points, as they edged out Dougherty by 5.50 points. Lowndes County won the boys’ team title with 188 points.

For a total recap on all of the scores and times of the Westover Relays, go to www.ga.milesplit.com/meets.