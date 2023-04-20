Southland’s Ila Johnson falls to George Walton’s Lindsey Phillips in second round of state tournament Published 5:24 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

ROME, GA – Southland Academy tennis standout Ila Johnson competed extremely well in the GIAA Class AAA State Tennis Tournament at Berry College in Rome, GA.

Johnson was able to get by Bulloch Academy’s Caroline Wasden in the first round 8-0 and it only took 30 minutes.

However, Johnson faced a much stronger opponent in the second round in Lindsey Phillips from George Walton Academy. Phillips, the #3 seeded player in the GIAA, defeated Johnson 6-1, 6-0 to end her season.

In spite of the loss, Southland Head Coach Carl Willis was extremely proud of Johnson’s accomplishments this season.

“What a great opportunity and experience for Ila to represent herself, her family, her teammates, and Southland at the GIAA State Tennis Tournament at The Rome Tennis Center at Berry College,” Willis said. “I am so pleased with her efforts in Rome on Monday. Starting back last Tuesday, lla worked on several parts of her game. She really work hard on her first serve and it really paid huge dividends in her 1st round win over Caroline from Bullock Academy. I am really excited about what the future holds for lla and the entire Raider Tennis Program starting with Summer Tennis Camp in June preparing for the 2024 upcoming season in January,” Willis continued.