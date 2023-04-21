Area Beat Report April 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Crawford, Lonzie (In Jail), 69, Probation Violation
  • Cromer, Cheyenne Danielle (In Jail), 29, Aggravated Assault
  • Cromer, Dustin Glenn (In Jail), 19, Disorderly Conduct/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Watts, Marquellis Bernard (In Jail), 25, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/20

  • 300 Bond St. at Plains High School at 7:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Rebel Road at 12 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 2:04 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 153 sixth St. at 3:14 p.m., Theft
  • 502 Confederate St. at 3:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • McLitle Bridge Rd. at 4:01 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

4/21

  • 114 Pecan Circle at 12:57 a.m., Escort

