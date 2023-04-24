SGTC Students Learn About Work Ethics from Local Entrepreneur Published 3:20 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College recently welcomed guest speaker Emily Simpson, owner of The Sweet Spot Baking Company, to discuss work ethics with SGTC students. The workshop was held in Hicks Hall on the college’s Americus campus. Students also heard from SGTC Career Services Director Cynthia Carter, Retention and Coaching Specialist Dr. Deo Cochran, and Psychology instructor Dr. Michele Seay.

Simpson, who earned an associate degree in accounting at SGTC, shared her journey from coming to the United States from her native Jamaica to her 26-year career in management with Burger King and now as owner of her own small business. She explained to the students that a strong work ethic is vital to success in any field.

Delving further into the subject, Simpson stressed that a good work ethic is multi-faceted: honesty, integrity, loyalty, and other quality character traits are vital components. She noted the need for solid guiding principles and core values in order to build a successful career in any field. Simpson also explained how a good work ethic extends into other aspects of life including paying bills on time, keeping commitments, and making good decisions.

Students also learned about the value of relationships. The so-called “soft” skills such as interpersonal skills, teamwork, adaptability, and others help employees build valuable relationships which, in turn, open many more doors of opportunity at work and in life when combined with competency on the job.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs in which students learn technical skills and develop the work ethic needed for success in their chosen career fields. Learn about all of SGTC’s degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs at www.southgatech.edu. Summer semester begins May 24.