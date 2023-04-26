Raiders’ seven-run third inning leads to rout of Flint River Academy Published 6:54 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

AMERICUS – After two and a half innings, the Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) were tied 2-2 with Flint River Academy (FLA). However, in the bottom of the third inning, SAR exploded for seven runs on four hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Henry Johnson, to take a 9-2 lead. From that point onward, the Raiders were in total control and went on to defeat the Wildcats 11-3 to close out the regular season on Tuesday, April 25, at the Southland Academy baseball complex.

Johnson led the SAR offense by going 2 for 3 at the plate with the home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Scout Luvin also had a multi-hit game, as he went 2 for 4 at the plate with two singles and two runs scored. In total, the Raiders out hit the Wildcats 8-6, but were benefited by numerous errors committed by FLA.

Camden Rodgers got the start on the mound for SAR. He gave up two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out three batters in one inning of work. Trey Sellars came on in relief of Rodgers and gave up a run on three hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

The Raiders (13-8) will now prepare for their first round series in the GIAA Class AAA State Playoffs. Date, opponent, venue and time are still to be determined. Stay tuned to the Americus Times-Recorder for more information.