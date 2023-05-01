Area Beat Report April 28 through May 1, 2023

Published 12:31 pm Monday, May 1, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

  • Collier, Chandler Dior (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without lights required by law
  • Cross, Sheresa Ann (In jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Daniels, Quincy Bernard (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Holding and supporting wireless telecommunication device
  • Jordan, Brandyn Lavonte (Bonded Out), 30, Public Drunkenness
  • Murphy, Darion Ladetric (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
  • Rogers, Jeonee Travez (In Jail), 30, Holding for Macon County
  • Waters, Nathaniel Alphonzo (In Jail), 31, Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

4/28

  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 504 at 12:46 a.m., Loud Music
  • 415 Highway 280 West at 9:34 a.m., Bad Child
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 9:54 a.m., Information for officer
  • Fresh Start Academy at 10:47 a.m., Information for officer
  • Brady Rd. and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 11:57 a.m., Accident Report
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 301 Southwestern Circle at 1:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 552 GA Hwy 153 at 7:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 296 Jury Clark Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Alarm Activation

4/29

  • 766 Hwy 280 E at 10:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 111 North County Line Rd. at Lot F at 3:42 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 215 N. ML Hudson St. at 4:22 p.m., Burglary
  • 154 Jenkins Rd. at 10:47 p.m., Theft

4/30

  • 1324 GA Hwy 27 E at 1:14 a.m., Loud Music
  • 126 S. Bailey Ave. at 2:04 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 158 Jenkins Rd. at 4:51 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 194 Railroad St. at 9:44 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1637D Highway 280 East at 11:41 a.m., Theft
  • 621 Hwy 280 E at 3:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 4:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 146 Starlin Dr. at 5:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 113 Africana Dr. at 7:49 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 387 Memorial Mile at 8:08 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 1722 GA Hwy 27 E at 9:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 E about Tommy Smith Rd. at 10:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for speeding

 

 

 

 

More Local News

It’s not too late to register for the Prison to Peanuts Ride

Area Beat Report April 27, 2023

Candle light vigil held at Lenny’s Market in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Area Beat Report April 25, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage