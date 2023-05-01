Area Beat Report April 28 through May 1, 2023
Published 12:31 pm Monday, May 1, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
- Collier, Chandler Dior (Bonded Out), 19, DUI-Alcohol/Operating vehicle without lights required by law
- Cross, Sheresa Ann (In jail), 40, Probation Violation
- Daniels, Quincy Bernard (Bonded Out), 29, Driving while license suspended or revoked/DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Holding and supporting wireless telecommunication device
- Jordan, Brandyn Lavonte (Bonded Out), 30, Public Drunkenness
- Murphy, Darion Ladetric (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
- Rogers, Jeonee Travez (In Jail), 30, Holding for Macon County
- Waters, Nathaniel Alphonzo (In Jail), 31, Reckless Conduct/Discharging Firearms on or near public highway or street
4/28
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 504 at 12:46 a.m., Loud Music
- 415 Highway 280 West at 9:34 a.m., Bad Child
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 9:54 a.m., Information for officer
- Fresh Start Academy at 10:47 a.m., Information for officer
- Brady Rd. and Tommy Hooks Rd. at 11:57 a.m., Accident Report
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 1 p.m., Identity Theft
- 301 Southwestern Circle at 1:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 552 GA Hwy 153 at 7:57 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 296 Jury Clark Rd. at 9:56 p.m., Alarm Activation
4/29
- 766 Hwy 280 E at 10:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 111 North County Line Rd. at Lot F at 3:42 p.m., Civil Matter
- 215 N. ML Hudson St. at 4:22 p.m., Burglary
- 154 Jenkins Rd. at 10:47 p.m., Theft
4/30
- 1324 GA Hwy 27 E at 1:14 a.m., Loud Music
- 126 S. Bailey Ave. at 2:04 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 158 Jenkins Rd. at 4:51 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 194 Railroad St. at 9:44 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1637D Highway 280 East at 11:41 a.m., Theft
- 621 Hwy 280 E at 3:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 789 Mask Rd. at New Life Holiness Church at 4:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 146 Starlin Dr. at 5:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 113 Africana Dr. at 7:49 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 387 Memorial Mile at 8:08 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 1722 GA Hwy 27 E at 9:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 E about Tommy Smith Rd. at 10:41 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for speeding