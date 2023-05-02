Area Beat Report May 1, 2023
Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bess, Dennis Leon (In Jail), 60, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Improper left or right turn/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving on wrong side of road and obstructing traffic row
- Brown, Antoine Tradell (In Jail), 33, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Butts, Marcus Dontavious (Bonded Out), 27, Simple Assault-Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Flick, Christopher David (In Jail), 36, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/Trafficking in Methamphetamine or amphetamine
- Harris, Gregory Jerome (In Jail), 40, theft By Conversion
- Newsome, Gloria Ann (Bonded Out), 55, Criminal Trespass
- Thomas, Kenneth Jerome (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Wilson, Quanteria Lesnise (In Jail), 22, Speeding/Child youth restraint not used properly under eight years of age/Driver to exercise due care/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/1
- Lake Shore Marine at 9:08 a.m., Information for officer
- Hwy 49 N at MM23 at 10:46 a.m., Assist Motorist
- Southerfield Rd. and Madison St./Rucker St. at 2:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign.
- 116 Gary Brewer Rd. at 4:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 3114 Hwy 280 E at Cook Specialty at 4:16 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
- 114 Trail Lane at 4:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Talent Store Rd. and Hwy 30 at 4:43 p.m., Roadway blocked
- 117 Odum Rd. Ext. at 4:33 a.m., Welfare Check
- 636 Mask Rd. at 7:29 a.m., Assist Another Agency