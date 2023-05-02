Area Beat Report May 1, 2023

Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bess, Dennis Leon (In Jail), 60, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Improper left or right turn/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving on wrong side of road and obstructing traffic row
  • Brown, Antoine Tradell (In Jail), 33, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Butts, Marcus Dontavious (Bonded Out), 27, Simple Assault-Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
  • Flick, Christopher David (In Jail), 36, Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute/Trafficking in Methamphetamine or amphetamine
  • Harris, Gregory Jerome (In Jail), 40, theft By Conversion
  • Newsome, Gloria Ann (Bonded Out), 55, Criminal Trespass
  • Thomas, Kenneth Jerome (In Jail), 18, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Wilson, Quanteria Lesnise (In Jail), 22, Speeding/Child youth restraint not used properly under eight years of age/Driver to exercise due care/Seat Belt Violation/Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/1

  • Lake Shore Marine at 9:08 a.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 49 N at MM23 at 10:46 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • Southerfield Rd. and Madison St./Rucker St. at 2:20 p.m., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign.
  • 116 Gary Brewer Rd. at 4:15 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 3114 Hwy 280 E at Cook Specialty at 4:16 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 4:35 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for speeding
  • 114 Trail Lane at 4:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Talent Store Rd. and Hwy 30 at 4:43 p.m., Roadway blocked
  • 117 Odum Rd. Ext. at 4:33 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 636 Mask Rd. at 7:29 a.m., Assist Another Agency

 

More Local News

It’s not too late to register for the Prison to Peanuts Ride

Area Beat Report April 28 through May 1, 2023

Area Beat Report April 27, 2023

Candle light vigil held at Lenny’s Market in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage