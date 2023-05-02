Lady Hurricanes’ softball team falls to USC Aiken and North Georgia in PBC Tournament Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – After defeating Georgia College 14-10 in the opening round of the Peach Belt Conference, the Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team was hoping and expecting to continue their run through the tournament and possibly earn a bid to the NCAA Tournament. However, a 3-2 loss to USC Aiken and a 9-6 loss to second-seeded North Georgia ended the Lady Hurricanes’ hopes of a Peach Belt Conference Tournament title and have all but ended their hopes of an at large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

In the 3-2 loss to USC Aiken, the game was a stalemated pitchers duel until the top of the fourth inning, when USCA scored on a fielder’s choice RBI bunt.

The Lady Pacers then scored in the top of the fifth on an RBI single to take a 2-0 lead, but GSW struck back in the bottom of the inning by scoring two runs. The first was a solo home run by Morgan Mullin and the Lady Hurricanes tied the game at 2-2 on an RBI single from Isabel Marcotte.

However, USCA scored the game’s final run on an RBI double in the top of the sixth inning and they went on to defeat the Lady Hurricanes 3-2.

It was now do or die for GSW, as one more loss would eliminate them from the PBC Tournament. They would have to defeat one of the top teams in the country in the second-seeded University of North Georgia Lady Nighthawks to stay alive.

GSW got off to a dream start in this game, as the Lady Hurricanes jumped out to an early 4-0 lead on a hit, three walks, and a batter who was hit by the pitch.

However, UNG struck back in the bottom of the first as they scored two runs to cut the Lady Canes’ lead to 4-2.

A Zoe Willis fielder’s choice in the top of the second added a run to the board for GSW that extended their lead to 5-2, but much like the first inning, the Lady Nighthawks answered back in the bottom of the inning, scoring another two runs while cutting the Lady Canes’ lead to 5-4.

In the third inning, GSW added their final run of the game when Isabel Marcotte scored on a wild pitch that put the Lady Canes up 6-4, but this would be the final lead of the game for GSW.

Like a broken record, the Lady Nighthawks added another two runs in the bottom of the inning and tied the game at 6-6.

UNG finally took the lead for good in the fifth inning by scoring three runs and taking a 9-6 lead. This would be the last score in the game, as the Nighthawks would go on to win 9-6, most likely ending the 2023 season for GSW.

Hannah Holloway started the game and pitched four innings for GSW, giving up 10 hits and allowing eight earned runs. GSW will now wait to see if they will earn an at large bid, but if not, they will finish a well-played season with a record of 39-17.