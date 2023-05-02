Sumter County pitcher Koby Robinson signs with Voorhees University Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

AMERICUS – In front of a large crowd of family, teammates and friends, Sumter County senior pitcher Koby Robinson signed his letter of intent to continue his education and play baseball at Voorhees University, an HBCU located in Denmark, South Carolina.

Robinson was sought after by schools such as Coastal Carolina, Savannah State and Alabama State, but in the end, he decided that he wanted to compete for the Voorhees Tigers.

“I am going to build my body to be stronger and faster and do what I love while playing the sport at the next level,” Robinson said.

According to Robinson, he liked the environment that Voorhees had to offer and he wanted to be at an HBCU to play baseball.

Robinson plans to major in Sports Management while at Voorhees and he would like to own his own sports training facility where he can work with kids, both young and old, to help improve their baseball skills so they can get to the next level.