Area Beat Report May 2, 2023
Published 3:18 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bess, Dennis Leon (In Jail), 60, Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Reckless Driving/Improper left or right turn/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving on wrong side of road and obstructing traffic row
- Brown, Antoine Tradell (In Jail), 33, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Ross, Curtis Lee (In Jail), 59, Back for court
- Smith, Sabrina Fay (In Jail), 46, Stalking
- Thomas, Kenneth Jerome (In Jail), 19, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property – Felony
- Thornton, Kendrick Jermaine (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Woodham, Crystal Harvey (In Jail), 43, Trafficking in Cocaine
- Woods, Aretha Desheal (Bonded Out), 48, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driver Use Due Care/DUI-Alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/2
- SGTP and the Bypass at 8:25 a.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 W and MM 11 at 12:30 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 178 Arlington Rd. Ext. at 1:38 p.m., Missing Person
- DFACS Office at 2 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 375 Clements Rd. at 2:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 E and Thomas Dr. at 2:49 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for expired temporary registration
- Hwy 280 E and Hwy 27 E at 2:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or No Registration or Title
- 1211 Crawford St. at 3:13 p.m., Forgery
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sheriff Front Lobby at 3:22 p.m., Civil Matter
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:24 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- GA Hwy 280 W at McMath Mill Rd. at 4:28 p.m., Traffic StopWarning issued for Seat Belt Violation
- 154 Spann Dr. at 8:56 p.m., Civil Matter
- 114 Sylvan Dr. at Perfect Care at 10:26 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Talent Store Rd. and Barnes Rd. at 11:47 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 158 Tommy Warren Road at 2:41 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Sumter County LEC Lobby at 2:56 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 111 Raymond Dr. at 3:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 7:29 a.m., Traffic Accident
5/3
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:38 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 30 West at Mile Marker 1 at 6:54 a.m., Accident Report