Area Beat Report May 4, 2023
Published 12:37 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bostwick, Christina Leanne (In Jail), 25, Hold for Butts County
- Bridges, Mark Anthony (In Jail), 46, DUI-Alcohol /Driver must apply for a new license within 60 days of change of name or change of address/Speeding/Seat Belt Violation
- Derington, Jessica Renea (In Jail), 35, Failure to Appear
- Hall Trevor Sherard (Rebook), 49, Burglary – second degree felony
- Jones, Adrian Sharod (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol
- Shelton, Adrian Dontae (In Jail), 46, Probation Violation
- Thompson, Tyrone (In Jail), 56, Theft By Shoplifting
- Tyner, Darious Ranan (In Jail), 32, Theft By Taking
- Warren, Keith Cordell (In Jail), 33, Battery – Family Violence/Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Marijuana Possession less than an oz.
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/4
- 903 GA Hwy 49 N at Oak Woods RV Park at 1:44 a.m., Loud Music
- 1778 GA Hwy 27 East at 3:58 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 500 West Lamar St. at Board of Commissioners at 9:24 a.m., Forgery
- 117 Freeman St. at 10:30 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Sumter County Courthouse at 10:45 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Mayo St. at Old Filling Station at 11:28 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US Hwy 280 E. at Huntington Rd. at 1:45 p.m., Civil Matter
- 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 2:52 p.m., Information for officer
- 174 North Spring Creek Circle at 3:37 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 318 Cartwright Rd. at 6:04 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
- 108 Johnson St. at 6:55 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 E about Bone Road at 9:37 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Felder St. at D&D Fast Food at 10:20 p.m., 911 Hangup