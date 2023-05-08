Area Beat Report May 5 through May 8

Published 8:31 pm Monday, May 8, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Cody, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 54, DUI-Alcohol/Must have headlight and tail light on while operating vehicle
  • Davis, Moses Lee (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
  • Deriso, Courtney Nicole (In Jail), 32, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or canceled license
  • Fletcher, Eric Terrence (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking/Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in first degree
  • Holmes, Tyrone (In Jail), 56, Theft By Taking
  • Jolley, Kambreunshae Tamiyah (In Jail), DUI-Alcohol/Drive Use Due Care/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Jones, Adrian Sherod (Bonded Out), 40, DUI-Alcohol
  • McCanney, Patrick John (In Jail), 49, Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Munns, Brian (Bonded Out), 65, Simple Battery/Family Violence
  • Plunkett, Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
  • Santana, Jose Moises (In Jail), 23, Forgery – fourth Degree/Forgery – first Degree
  • Washington, Brianna Nicole (In Jail), 28, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/5

  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:44 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • Middle River Rd. and Hawkins Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • District Line Rd. and Ed Carson Rd. at 12:54 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Motel 8 Inn on GA Hwy 19 South at 1:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • Basket Factory Rd. and Southerfield Rd. at 2:03 p.m., Driver given verbal warning
  • Hwy 280 E about Bone Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 315 Lower Five Poijts Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Forsyth St. at 5:01 p.m., Drive given verbal warning
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Freeman Ave. at 11:56 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B at 5:10 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Theft

5/6

  • Crawford St. and W. Forsyth at 11:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • Hwy 19 N and Adderton St. at 5:47 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for child seatbelt violation
  • 116 Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 5:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 4040 GA Hwy 280 E at Lamar Rd. at 10:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/hed light requirements
  • 122 Lexington Circle at 11:55 p.m., Loud Music
  • 200 Block of Wolf Creek Dr. at 11:55 p.m., Loud Music
  • 0 Hooks Mill Rd. at 11:56 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 255 Memorial Mile Lot A at 12:03 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 105 Main St. at 2 a.m., Fight
  • 308 W. Ellaville St. at 4:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 584 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:39 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Sumter County Intermediate at 5:09 a.m., Suspicious Vehcile

5/7

  • 534 Talent Store Rd. at 4:16 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 190 Quail Trail at 12:52 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 313 W. Church St. at 2:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • LEC Front Lobby at 3:06 p.m., Entering Auto
  • LEC Front Lobby at 3:52 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Tripp St. and Hudson at 5:35 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 121 Rainbow Terrace at 9:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 149 Old Dawson Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Littering

May 8

  • Hwy 30 and Hwy 280 at MP 30 at 7:26 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding

More Local News

South Georgia Technical College Medical Assisting Program ranked as fourth best in Georgia

Area Beat Report May 4, 2023

Area Beat Report May 3, 2023

Area Beat Report May 2, 2023

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage