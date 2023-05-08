Area Beat Report May 5 through May 8
Published 8:31 pm Monday, May 8, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Cody, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 54, DUI-Alcohol/Must have headlight and tail light on while operating vehicle
- Davis, Moses Lee (In Jail), 56, Probation Violation
- Deriso, Courtney Nicole (In Jail), 32, Failure to Maintain Lane/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended or canceled license
- Fletcher, Eric Terrence (In Jail), 26, Theft By Taking/Battery – Family Violence/Simple Battery/Cruelty to Children in first degree
- Holmes, Tyrone (In Jail), 56, Theft By Taking
- Jolley, Kambreunshae Tamiyah (In Jail), DUI-Alcohol/Drive Use Due Care/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
- Jones, Adrian Sherod (Bonded Out), 40, DUI-Alcohol
- McCanney, Patrick John (In Jail), 49, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Munns, Brian (Bonded Out), 65, Simple Battery/Family Violence
- Plunkett, Joseph Kevin (In Jail), 57, Probation Violation
- Santana, Jose Moises (In Jail), 23, Forgery – fourth Degree/Forgery – first Degree
- Washington, Brianna Nicole (In Jail), 28, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/5
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 10:44 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- Middle River Rd. and Hawkins Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- District Line Rd. and Ed Carson Rd. at 12:54 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Motel 8 Inn on GA Hwy 19 South at 1:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- Basket Factory Rd. and Southerfield Rd. at 2:03 p.m., Driver given verbal warning
- Hwy 280 E about Bone Rd. at 3:53 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 315 Lower Five Poijts Rd. at 4:44 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- Forsyth St. at 5:01 p.m., Drive given verbal warning
- GA Hwy 49 N at Freeman Ave. at 11:56 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 245 Shiloh Rd. Lot B at 5:10 p.m., Domestic disturbance
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 5:18 a.m., Theft
5/6
- Crawford St. and W. Forsyth at 11:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey traffic signal or light
- Hwy 19 N and Adderton St. at 5:47 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for child seatbelt violation
- 116 Hwy 30 W at American Legion at 5:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 4040 GA Hwy 280 E at Lamar Rd. at 10:01 p.m., Traffic Stop/hed light requirements
- 122 Lexington Circle at 11:55 p.m., Loud Music
- 200 Block of Wolf Creek Dr. at 11:55 p.m., Loud Music
- 0 Hooks Mill Rd. at 11:56 p.m., Welfare Check
- 255 Memorial Mile Lot A at 12:03 a.m., Welfare Check
- 162 Briar Patch Circle at 12:04 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 105 Main St. at 2 a.m., Fight
- 308 W. Ellaville St. at 4:12 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 584 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:39 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- Sumter County Intermediate at 5:09 a.m., Suspicious Vehcile
5/7
- 534 Talent Store Rd. at 4:16 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 190 Quail Trail at 12:52 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 313 W. Church St. at 2:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
- LEC Front Lobby at 3:06 p.m., Entering Auto
- LEC Front Lobby at 3:52 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- Tripp St. and Hudson at 5:35 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 121 Rainbow Terrace at 9:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 149 Old Dawson Rd. at 10:15 p.m., Littering
May 8
- Hwy 30 and Hwy 280 at MP 30 at 7:26 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding