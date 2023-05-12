Area Beat Report May 10, 2023
Published 10:05 am Friday, May 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Hurley, Christopher (Rebook), 29, Aggravated Assault Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Failure to appear
- In gram-Payne, Marcus Kentrell (Bonded Out), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
- Morgan, Dwayne Larnell (In Jail), 34, Theft By Shoplifting
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/10
- 462 GA Hwy 308 at 6:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 112 Foster St. at 6:32 p.m., Burglary
- W. Lamar St. at N. Hampton St. at 8:12 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for red light
- 122 Thomas Dr. at 9:25 p.m., Business/House Check
- 1330 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:01 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 144 Charleston Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Civil Matter
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 4:11 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1153 Hwy 280 W at Annex Church at 4:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 308 at Logan Store Rd. at 5:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 0 Hwy 280 E at MM 26 at 7:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate 8:37 a.m., Information for officer
- Sumter County Courthouse at 8:50 a.m., Information for officer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 11 a.m., Information for officer