Area Beat Report May 10, 2023

Published 10:05 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Hurley, Christopher (Rebook), 29, Aggravated Assault Possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony/Failure to appear
  • In gram-Payne, Marcus Kentrell (Bonded Out), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt Violation
  • Morgan, Dwayne Larnell (In Jail), 34, Theft By Shoplifting

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/10

  • 462 GA Hwy 308 at 6:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 112 Foster St. at 6:32 p.m., Burglary
  • W. Lamar St. at N. Hampton St. at 8:12 p.m., Traffic Stop/Verbal Warning for red light
  • 122 Thomas Dr. at 9:25 p.m., Business/House Check
  • 1330 GA Hwy 27 E at 10:01 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 144 Charleston Rd. at 3:38 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 4:11 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1153 Hwy 280 W at Annex Church at 4:49 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 308 at Logan Store Rd. at 5:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 0 Hwy 280 E at MM 26 at 7:47 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 439 Bumphead Rd. at Sumter County Intermediate 8:37 a.m., Information for officer
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 8:50 a.m., Information for officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at LEC Front Lobby at 11 a.m., Information for officer

 

