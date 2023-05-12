South Georgia Tech ranked tops in Best Associate Degree College for Criminal Justice majors Published 3:57 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College in Americus, GA, received a total of 77 awards from College Factual’s 2023 rankings which analyzed over 2,000 colleges and universities to determine which ones are the best for each major and more. SGTC’s Criminal Justice program was ranked tops in the state, fourth in the southeast and 21st in the nation.

In addition to its top ranking for Criminal Justice in Georgia, South Georgia Technical College was ranked as a top 1% College for the Money for students interested in achieving associate degrees and as a top 10% school for all students. This was based on SGTC’s ranking of 7th out of 1,299 schools for Best Associate Degree Colleges for the Money ranking and 7th in value nationally for associate degrees in Criminal Justice and 8th in Law Enforcement.

SGTC’s Drafting Technology, Criminal Justice, Heavy Equipment Technology, and Sports and Fitness, programs were also ranked first in Georgia for most popular programs. Computer Information Systems and Networking, Criminal Justice, and Industrial Maintenance were ranked as the second most popular programs followed by Sports and Fitness and Marketing coming in third overall.

In the best ranking for most focused majors, SGTC’s Heavy Equipment/Industrial Equipment, Sports and Fitness Management, Ag Tech, and Drafting were singled out as the best in Georgia and the Southeast. Computer Information Systems, Networking, Business Technology and Marketing were ranked second.

College Factual’s Best College Ranking was created to help students find the best quality colleges in the United States. Its rankings are compiled by their College Data Analytics Team which researches admission and acceptance, faculty, retention and graduation rates, diversity, cost, student debt, average earnings, location, majors and online learning.

“South Georgia Technical College is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary as a highly skilled educational facility,” said South Georgia Tech President Dr. John Watford. “The College Factual rankings reinforce or validate the excellent education that our faculty and staff are providing to students not only in Georgia, but across the southeast and the entire United States.”

SGTC was recognized with 77 awards for overall value, quality, and diversity. The student to faculty ratio is 18 to 1 and the affordability of the school largely depends on financial need since the net price varies by income group. And while almost two-thirds of students nationwide take out loans to pay for college, South Georgia Technical College students graduate without student loan debt. The college also has a 99% job placement rate for graduates.

South Georgia Tech is a public institution situated in Americus with a satellite campus in Crisp County. It is located in the countryside, which is perfect for students who enjoy a rural lifestyle.

For more information about the College Factual Rankings visit: https://www.collegefactual.com/colleges/south-georgia-technical-college/rankings/.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting students for Summer and Fall Semester. The eight-week Summer Semester classes begin May 24th. Registration is May 23rd. The SGTC Fall Semester begins August 17th. Registration will be held July 18th and August 15th. Financial aid and on-campus housing is available.