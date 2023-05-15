Aldridge and Josey-Durham both medal at 2A State Meet Published 3:53 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

POWDER SPRINGS, GA – Sumter County senior Eriel Aldridge and junior Caleb Josey-Durham each earned medals at the GHSA Class AA State Track and Field Meet held on Saturday, May 13, at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA.

Aldridge finished in seventh place in the Girls’ Shot Put event by heaving the metal ball 35 feet. Aldridge was just three inches away from sixth place in the event, as Ryleigh Nunn of East Jackson edged her out by three inches (35-03.00)

On the boys’ side, senior Caleb Josey-Durham finished as the state runner up in the boys’ triple jump event. Josey-Durham was able to jump a distance of 46-02.00 and was barely beaten out by Brandon Beasley of Vidalia for the state title (46-04.00).

Josey-Durham also medaled in the boys’ long jump event, as he finished in eighth place by jumping a distance of 21-05.75.

In other action involving Sumter County athletes, Taylor Rush barely missed getting on the podium in the girls’ long jump event. Rush finished in 10th place, jumping a distance of 16-00.50. Zyria Battle was also in action for the Lady Panthers, as she finished in 16th place in the girls’ triple jump event with a distance jump of 32-05.50.

In the boys’ 300 meter hurdles event, Kavon Lewis barely missed making the podium as well, as he finished in 10th place in the preliminaries with a time of 42.15.