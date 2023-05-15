GSW Baseball Team sweeps Young Harris to win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament Published 6:01 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team extended its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Young Harris College in the best of three series to win the Peach Belt Conference Tournament and secured an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Game one was a stalemated pitchers duel between PBC pitcher of the year Nick McCollum and Nate Lamb through the first four innings.

The scoring started in the top of the fifth when Young Harris hit back-to-back home runs that gave them the 2-0 lead.

Per usual, the Hurricanes counterpunched on a Paul Hegeman home run and a triple by George Davis who later scored and tied the game on a wild pitch.

GSW broke the tie in the seventh when shortstop Miles Hartsfield was hit by the pitch that put him on first base and Chris Patterson was able to score from third on the play. At this point, GSW had a lead 3-2.

However, the Mountain Lions fought back and took the lead away from GSW on a two-run single in the eighth inning.

After a scoreless bottom of the eighth, senior second basemen Matthew Mamatas recorded probably the biggest hit of his career, hitting a two-run single to walk if off for the Hurricanes, as they defeated YHC 5-4 in Game one.

Nick McCollum battled through eight innings, striking out out five batters and giving up three earned runs. Colby Gordon earned his sixth win coming out of the bullpen, as he has been a clutch pitcher for the Hurricanes during their tournament run.

GSW was the road team for game two. Unlike Game one, the Hurricanes got the party started early when first basemen Paul Hegeman hit a two-run double in the top of the first. Center fielder Chris Patterson joined the party with an RBI single and the Hurricanes led 3-0 going into the bottom of the first inning.

But like an in-law during the holidays, the Bobcats did not go away. They scored two runs in the bottom of the second to decrease the GSW lead down to just one run. This would be the only time during the game the Mountain Lions would score.

GSW added six more runs including a two-run home run from Kalvin Alexander. GSW went on to win 9-2 and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Starting pitcher Rijnaldo Euson struggled early, but was locked in the rest of the game. He earned his ninth win with 10 strikeouts over eight innings pitched and gave up only two runs. Much like Game One, Colby Gordon worked a scoreless ninth inning to help the Canes sweep Young Harris.

The Hurricanes will travel up to Tigerville, South Carolina to take on Mount Olive University at North Greenville University in the NCAA Southeast Regional on Thursday, May 18. First pitch of Game One is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.