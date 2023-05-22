Area Beat Report May 19 through May 21

Published 4:26 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Brown, Floezelle (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
  • Chappell, Curtis (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
  • Cordoba, Jacob Aaron (Released to another jail), 28, Probation Violation in Bulloch County
  • Garcia, Maria Maribel (In Jail), 39, Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Gordon, Michael Marion (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear
  • Hobbs, Crystal Michelle (In Jail), 37, Cruelty to Children-Causes Excessive Physical or mental pain – 1st Degree
  • Jackson, Demarius Rhyaad (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Stalking
  • Lloyd, Brad Albert (Bonded Out), 48, Fraudulent Insurance Claims/False Report of a crime
  • Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 22, Driivng while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officer/False Statements or writings, Conceals, facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
  • Mercer, Jessie Bernard (In Jail), 48, Hold for Lee County
  • Mitchell, Reginald Charles (Released to another jail), 29, Hold for Tift County
  • Neal, Iran Da’Quon (Bonded Out), 40, Simple Assault
  • Raymond, Cedric Antonio (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear
  • Reddick, Christopher Jujan (Bonded Out), 35, Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Headlight requirements/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Smith, Michael David (In Jail), 57, Sexual Exploitation of children
  • Streeter, Keldrick Sharrod (In Jail), 33, Battery/Cruelty to Children-Excessive physical or mental pain – 1st degree/Cruelty to children in third degree or subsequent offense

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media Incident Reports

5/19

  • 238 North Spring Creek Circle at 12:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 2:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 155 Irene Dr. at 5:48 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 131 GA Forest Rd. at 5:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 19 South at 280 West at 5:03 p.m., Operating vehicle where prohibited/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to have license on person
  • 100 Easy St. at 3:14 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 100 US Hwy 19 N at J &M Trucking at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 132 Hwy 280 W at 9:42 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 11:06 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 425 Brown Small Rd. at New Corinth Baptist Church at 1:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 131 Grover Dr. at 3:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 4:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving on the wrong side of the road
  • 675 Carter Fishpond Rd. South at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance

5/20

  • 3285 Hwy 280 East at 5:28 p.m., Theft
  • 1132 Hwy 49 South at 6:02 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 621 Hwy 280 East at 10:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 412 Bottsford Rd. at 10:56 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 925 GA Hwy 27 East at 11:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 6:38 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 280 West at 6:48 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 280 E at Thomas Dr. at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 983 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 19 at MM 11 at 9:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Headlight requirements/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Patton Dr. at US 19 North at 9:44 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • US 19 South at Lawson Dr. at 11:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Brake Light/turn signal violation

5/21

  • LEC Front Lobby at 10:12 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
  • 1504 Hwy 280 West at 2:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 2:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for seat belt violation
  • Rock Hill St. at 2:33 p.m., ATV on public road
  • Hwy 49 South at Hwy 280 at 2:59 p.m., Accident Report
  • Hwy 49 South at GA Forrest Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 177 Mitchell St. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Magnolia St. at Hwy 19 South at 6:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expored or no registration or title
  • Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 6:27 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to obey stop sign
  • Southwestern Circle at Apt. 700 Building at 7:17 p.m., Information for officer
  • 153 Beauchamp Rd. at 8:28 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot J at 11:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 202 Southwestern Circle at 12:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 North at Emory’s at 1:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Fox Stephens Rd. at 3:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:45 p.m., Traffic Stop

5/22

  • 1515 Middle River Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US 280 East at Felder St. at 3:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • GA Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 5:59 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat blet violation

 

 

 

 

 

 

