Area Beat Report May 19 through May 21
Published 4:26 pm Monday, May 22, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Floezelle (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
- Chappell, Curtis (Bonded Out), 61, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol
- Cordoba, Jacob Aaron (Released to another jail), 28, Probation Violation in Bulloch County
- Garcia, Maria Maribel (In Jail), 39, Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to obey stop sign
- Gordon, Michael Marion (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to Appear
- Hobbs, Crystal Michelle (In Jail), 37, Cruelty to Children-Causes Excessive Physical or mental pain – 1st Degree
- Jackson, Demarius Rhyaad (In Jail), 32, Aggravated Stalking
- Lloyd, Brad Albert (Bonded Out), 48, Fraudulent Insurance Claims/False Report of a crime
- Mann, Vinson Mandel (In Jail), 22, Driivng while license suspended or revoked/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Giving false name, address, birthdate to law enforcement officer/False Statements or writings, Conceals, facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
- Mercer, Jessie Bernard (In Jail), 48, Hold for Lee County
- Mitchell, Reginald Charles (Released to another jail), 29, Hold for Tift County
- Neal, Iran Da’Quon (Bonded Out), 40, Simple Assault
- Raymond, Cedric Antonio (In Jail), 45, Failure to Appear
- Reddick, Christopher Jujan (Bonded Out), 35, Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Headlight requirements/Possession of open alcohol container
- Smith, Michael David (In Jail), 57, Sexual Exploitation of children
- Streeter, Keldrick Sharrod (In Jail), 33, Battery/Cruelty to Children-Excessive physical or mental pain – 1st degree/Cruelty to children in third degree or subsequent offense
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office media Incident Reports
5/19
- 238 North Spring Creek Circle at 12:48 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm at 2:09 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 155 Irene Dr. at 5:48 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 131 GA Forest Rd. at 5:51 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 19 South at 280 West at 5:03 p.m., Operating vehicle where prohibited/Expired or no registration or title/Failure to have license on person
- 100 Easy St. at 3:14 a.m., Shots Fired
- 100 US Hwy 19 N at J &M Trucking at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 132 Hwy 280 W at 9:42 a.m., 911 Hangup
- Sumter County Courthouse at 11:06 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 425 Brown Small Rd. at New Corinth Baptist Church at 1:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 131 Grover Dr. at 3:53 p.m., Animal Complaint
- Bumphead Rd. and Learning Lane at 4:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for driving on the wrong side of the road
- 675 Carter Fishpond Rd. South at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
5/20
- 3285 Hwy 280 East at 5:28 p.m., Theft
- 1132 Hwy 49 South at 6:02 p.m., Welfare Check
- 621 Hwy 280 East at 10:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 412 Bottsford Rd. at 10:56 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 925 GA Hwy 27 East at 11:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 19 South at Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 6:38 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 19 South at GA Hwy 280 West at 6:48 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 280 E at Thomas Dr. at 7:22 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 983 GA Hwy 27 East at 8:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 19 at MM 11 at 9:31 a.m., Traffic Stop/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz./Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer/Headlight requirements/Possession of open alcohol container
- Patton Dr. at US 19 North at 9:44 a.m., Traffic Stop
- US 19 South at Lawson Dr. at 11:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Brake Light/turn signal violation
5/21
- LEC Front Lobby at 10:12 a.m., Criminal Damage to Property – second degree
- 1504 Hwy 280 West at 2:21 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Forsyth St. at Mayo St. at 2:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for seat belt violation
- Rock Hill St. at 2:33 p.m., ATV on public road
- Hwy 49 South at Hwy 280 at 2:59 p.m., Accident Report
- Hwy 49 South at GA Forrest Rd. at 3:09 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 177 Mitchell St. at 3:29 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Magnolia St. at Hwy 19 South at 6:26 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expored or no registration or title
- Hillcrest Grange Dr. at 6:27 p.m., Driving while unlicensed/Knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Child or youth restraint not used properly/Failure to obey stop sign
- Southwestern Circle at Apt. 700 Building at 7:17 p.m., Information for officer
- 153 Beauchamp Rd. at 8:28 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 247 GA Hwy 49 South at Lot J at 11:28 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 202 Southwestern Circle at 12:45 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 North at Emory’s at 1:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- GA Hwy 49 South at Fox Stephens Rd. at 3:02 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight requirements
- US Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 3:45 p.m., Traffic Stop
5/22
- 1515 Middle River Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US 280 East at Felder St. at 3:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA Hwy 280 E. at Thomas Dr. at 5:59 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for seat blet violation