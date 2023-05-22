GSW’s Willis named Southeast Region Player of the Year

Published 1:46 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW junior second baseman Zoe Willis was named the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) Southeast Region Player of the Year. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University second baseman Zoe Willis was named the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Southeast Region Player of the Year.

Willis recently became the first GSW softball player to earn conference Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. She had one of the greatest seasons any PBC player has ever had. The junior second baseman and pitcher from Pine Mountain, GA., hit .447 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Willis’s 25 home runs are the highest single-season total in Peach Belt Conference history and she finished in the top five in five different NCAA hitting categories, including finishing atop of the NCAA in home runs.

Her best game came against USC Aiken on April 23rd, when she went 2-3 from the plate hitting two home runs and seven RBIs.

Willis was named the PBC Player of the Week twice and she has five multi-homer games this season, along eight games with three or more RBIs.

Willis led the PBC in two different hitting categories: home runs (25) and total bases (151) and she finished in the top three in three others.

In the circle, Willis finished 14-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 104.2 innings of work with 99 strikeouts.

Last season, she became the first Hurricane to ever be named the PBC Player of the Year and is the first GSW player to be awarded the accolade in consecutive seasons.

Willis’s stellar season continued during the PBC Tournament, as she put up impressive numbers, going 4-for-9 hit two home runs and recording five RBIs. She also walked five times over the three-game span.

 

All-Southeast Region – First Team

Position Name School
P Tybee Denton North Georgia
P Morgan Beeler Lenoir-Rhyne
P Hannah Rose Corbin Columbus State
C Molly Mattas Newberry
1b Kayson Boatner Anderson
2b Zoe Willis Georgia Southwestern
3b Talon LaClair Lenoir-Rhyne
SS Makayla Cuthbertson Francis Marion
OF Jessica Campbell King
OF Courtlynn Cooney Mount Olive
OF SieAnna Cameron Carson Newman
DP Macauley Bailey Carson Newman
UT/P Hannah Rose Corbin Columbus State
UT Macey Hughes Carson-Newman

 

All-Southeast Region – Second Team

Position Name School
P Raechel Cutcher Wingate
P Madison Walter King
P Avery Adkins Emory& Henry
C McKenzie Henry Lincoln Memorial
1b  Taylor Watford Francis Marion
2b Megan Matsil Francis Marion
3b Riley Tucker Catawba
SS Katelyn Rackard Lenoir-Rhyne
OF Jolie Lester North Georgia
OF Sydney Blair North Georgia
OF Danielle Karacson Francis Marion
UT/P Sophie Mooney North Georgia
UT Kylie Emanuele Mount Olive

 

More Sports

Schley County’s Pole Vault state champion Levi Johnson signs with Columbus State

Hurricanes’ incredible season comes to an end

Wildcats’ season comes to an end with loss to ECI in Final Four

Sumter County Soccer All Stars win Valwood 3 V 3 Tournament

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage