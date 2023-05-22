GSW’s Willis named Southeast Region Player of the Year
Published 1:46 pm Monday, May 22, 2023
From Staff Reports
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University second baseman Zoe Willis was named the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Southeast Region Player of the Year.
Willis recently became the first GSW softball player to earn conference Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. She had one of the greatest seasons any PBC player has ever had. The junior second baseman and pitcher from Pine Mountain, GA., hit .447 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.
Willis’s 25 home runs are the highest single-season total in Peach Belt Conference history and she finished in the top five in five different NCAA hitting categories, including finishing atop of the NCAA in home runs.
Her best game came against USC Aiken on April 23rd, when she went 2-3 from the plate hitting two home runs and seven RBIs.
Willis was named the PBC Player of the Week twice and she has five multi-homer games this season, along eight games with three or more RBIs.
Willis led the PBC in two different hitting categories: home runs (25) and total bases (151) and she finished in the top three in three others.
In the circle, Willis finished 14-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 104.2 innings of work with 99 strikeouts.
Last season, she became the first Hurricane to ever be named the PBC Player of the Year and is the first GSW player to be awarded the accolade in consecutive seasons.
Willis’s stellar season continued during the PBC Tournament, as she put up impressive numbers, going 4-for-9 hit two home runs and recording five RBIs. She also walked five times over the three-game span.
All-Southeast Region – First Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|P
|Tybee Denton
|North Georgia
|P
|Morgan Beeler
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|P
|Hannah Rose Corbin
|Columbus State
|C
|Molly Mattas
|Newberry
|1b
|Kayson Boatner
|Anderson
|2b
|Zoe Willis
|Georgia Southwestern
|3b
|Talon LaClair
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|SS
|Makayla Cuthbertson
|Francis Marion
|OF
|Jessica Campbell
|King
|OF
|Courtlynn Cooney
|Mount Olive
|OF
|SieAnna Cameron
|Carson Newman
|DP
|Macauley Bailey
|Carson Newman
|UT/P
|Hannah Rose Corbin
|Columbus State
|UT
|Macey Hughes
|Carson-Newman
All-Southeast Region – Second Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|P
|Raechel Cutcher
|Wingate
|P
|Madison Walter
|King
|P
|Avery Adkins
|Emory& Henry
|C
|McKenzie Henry
|Lincoln Memorial
|1b
|Taylor Watford
|Francis Marion
|2b
|Megan Matsil
|Francis Marion
|3b
|Riley Tucker
|Catawba
|SS
|Katelyn Rackard
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|OF
|Jolie Lester
|North Georgia
|OF
|Sydney Blair
|North Georgia
|OF
|Danielle Karacson
|Francis Marion
|UT/P
|Sophie Mooney
|North Georgia
|UT
|Kylie Emanuele
|Mount Olive