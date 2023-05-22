GSW’s Willis named Southeast Region Player of the Year Published 1:46 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University second baseman Zoe Willis was named the 2023 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) Southeast Region Player of the Year.

Willis recently became the first GSW softball player to earn conference Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons. She had one of the greatest seasons any PBC player has ever had. The junior second baseman and pitcher from Pine Mountain, GA., hit .447 with 25 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Willis’s 25 home runs are the highest single-season total in Peach Belt Conference history and she finished in the top five in five different NCAA hitting categories, including finishing atop of the NCAA in home runs.

Her best game came against USC Aiken on April 23rd, when she went 2-3 from the plate hitting two home runs and seven RBIs.

Willis was named the PBC Player of the Week twice and she has five multi-homer games this season, along eight games with three or more RBIs.

Willis led the PBC in two different hitting categories: home runs (25) and total bases (151) and she finished in the top three in three others.

In the circle, Willis finished 14-3 with a 2.54 ERA in 104.2 innings of work with 99 strikeouts.

Last season, she became the first Hurricane to ever be named the PBC Player of the Year and is the first GSW player to be awarded the accolade in consecutive seasons.

Willis’s stellar season continued during the PBC Tournament, as she put up impressive numbers, going 4-for-9 hit two home runs and recording five RBIs. She also walked five times over the three-game span.

All-Southeast Region – First Team

Position Name School P Tybee Denton North Georgia P Morgan Beeler Lenoir-Rhyne P Hannah Rose Corbin Columbus State C Molly Mattas Newberry 1b Kayson Boatner Anderson 2b Zoe Willis Georgia Southwestern 3b Talon LaClair Lenoir-Rhyne SS Makayla Cuthbertson Francis Marion OF Jessica Campbell King OF Courtlynn Cooney Mount Olive OF SieAnna Cameron Carson Newman DP Macauley Bailey Carson Newman UT/P Hannah Rose Corbin Columbus State UT Macey Hughes Carson-Newman

All-Southeast Region – Second Team