Area Beat Report May 22, 2023

Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Chappell, Curtis (Bonded Out), 62, DUI-Alcohol
  • Golphin, Christopher Bernard (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery
  • Gonzalez, Alex James (Time Served), Sentenced to 12 Hours
  • Harris, Kylon Tyree (In Jail), 26, Hold for Lee County
  • Mercer, Jesse Bernard (Released to another jail), 48, Hold for Lee County
  • Price, Calvin (In Jail), 33, Criminal Trespass
  • Reddick, Antonio Bernard (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
  • Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 35, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

May 22

  • Hwy 280 W at McMath Mill Rd. at 5:35 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 49 N at SGTC Parkway at 7:34 p.m., Missing Child
  • 1515 Middle River Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 0 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Basket Factory Rd. at Southerfield Rd. at 3:28 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 494 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:29 p.m., Criminal Trespass

May 23

  • 335 King Dr. at 2:18 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 204 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 7:43 a.m., 911 Hangup

 

 

