Area Beat Report May 22, 2023
Published 3:09 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Chappell, Curtis (Bonded Out), 62, DUI-Alcohol
- Golphin, Christopher Bernard (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery
- Gonzalez, Alex James (Time Served), Sentenced to 12 Hours
- Harris, Kylon Tyree (In Jail), 26, Hold for Lee County
- Mercer, Jesse Bernard (Released to another jail), 48, Hold for Lee County
- Price, Calvin (In Jail), 33, Criminal Trespass
- Reddick, Antonio Bernard (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
- Whitlock, Ashley Nicole (In Jail), 35, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
May 22
- Hwy 280 W at McMath Mill Rd. at 5:35 p.m., Welfare Check
- Hwy 49 N at SGTC Parkway at 7:34 p.m., Missing Child
- 1515 Middle River Rd. at 12:45 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 0 McMath Mill Rd. at 3:07 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Basket Factory Rd. at Southerfield Rd. at 3:28 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 494 N. Spring Creek Circle at 3:29 p.m., Criminal Trespass
May 23
- 335 King Dr. at 2:18 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 204 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 7:43 a.m., 911 Hangup