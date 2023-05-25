Two men fatally wounded in shooting on Country Club Dr. Published 4:23 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On May 24, 2023, at approximately 10:25 PM, officers of the Americus Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Country Club Drive in Americus to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed two males with injuries from gunshot wounds. One person, Michael Atkins, age 24, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other, Jekwan Cobb, age 26, was transported to the hospital by EMS. He was transferred to a trauma center in Macon where he later succumbed to his wounds. This incident is being investigated jointly by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that gunfire was exchanged by both deceased parties related to a domestic situation. There is no indication of additional suspects being involved at this time.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the

Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.