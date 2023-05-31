Area Beat Report May 30, 2023

Published 2:04 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Durham, Robert Clay (In Jail), 52, Failure to Appear/Theft By Taking
  • Laster, Christian Ryan (Bonded Out), 28, Criminal Damage to Property
  • Moss, Tydius Dashawn (In Jail), 19, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers
  • Shawn, Bryan Christopher (Back for Court), 25, Back for Court
  • Thomas Cory Antonio (In Jail), 31, Identity Fraud

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/30

  • Hwy 19 S and Hwy 280 W at 8:18 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 248 Pryor Rd. at 1:03 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 363 Arch Helms Rd. at 1:30 p.m., Theft
  • Hwy 280 E and Luke St. at 3:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/failure to stop at stop sign
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:38 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 864 GA Hwy 280 East at Flint AG and Turf at 4:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 100 Deer Run at 4:43 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 South and Hwy 280 W at 4:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
  • 272 E. Rockhill Dr. at 9:29 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 280 Southwestern Circle at 1:12 a.m., Violation of Handicap Parking
  • GA Hwy 280 W and McMath Mill Rd. at 1:48 a.m., Suspicious Person

5/31

  • 128 Rainbow Terrace at 2:43 a.m., Shots Fired/Damage to Property
  • 424 Morris Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass

 

