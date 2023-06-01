Area Beat Report May 31, 2023
Published 9:20 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summery
- Adams, David Brian (Fine Paid), 46, City Bench Warrant
- Bess, Cassius Cornelius (In Jail), 26, City Probation
- Brown, Arian Renecia (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
- Clark, Traymon Lamar (In Jail), 21, Disorderly Conduct
- Cooper, Markeona Michelle (In Jail), 18, Improper passing in no passing zone/Failure to Appear
- Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (In jail), 22, Reckless Conduct
- Maddox, Thomas (In Jail), 55, Tail light lenses required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Moss, Tydius Dashawn (In Jail), 19, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
- Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
- Woods, Pharrell Daviante (In Jail), 22, Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Reckless Driving/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Failure to obey stop sign
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
5/31
- 128 Rainbow Terrace at 2:43 a.m., Shots Fired/Damage to Property
- 424 Morris Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
- GA Hwy 49 and Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:54 a.m., Warning for Improper passing
- SGTC Parkway in front of Sumter County High School at 10:13 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Grover Dr. and Ida Dr. at 11:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 154 Railroad St. at 11:09 a.m., Welfare Check
- 127 Tulip Dr. at 11:10 a.m., Animal Complaint
- US Hwy 280 E at Tommy Smith Rd. at 11:20 a.m., Traffic Stop
- Hwy 280 E at MM 24 at 1:09 p.m., Improper passing in a no passing zone
- US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 24 at 1:34 p.m., Livestock in Road
- Thrasher Rd. at Sheriff Front Lobby at 1:48 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- 243 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 177 Graystone Dr. at 4:48 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 49 S at GA Hwy 308 at 7:13 p.m., Accident Report
- Henry Hart Rd. at 8:59 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1412 GA Hwy 280 W at 10:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 451 Pryor Rd. at 10:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
6/1
- 502 Confederate St. at 1:19 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 245B Shiloh Rd. at 4:18 a.m., Shots Fired