Area Beat Report May 31, 2023

Published 9:20 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summery

  • Adams, David Brian (Fine Paid), 46, City Bench Warrant
  • Bess, Cassius Cornelius (In Jail), 26, City Probation
  • Brown, Arian Renecia (Bonded Out), 22, Failure to Appear
  • Clark, Traymon Lamar (In Jail), 21, Disorderly Conduct
  • Cooper, Markeona Michelle (In Jail), 18, Improper passing in no passing zone/Failure to Appear
  • Jackson, Quintin Nathaniel (In jail), 22, Reckless Conduct
  • Maddox, Thomas (In Jail), 55, Tail light lenses required/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Moss, Tydius Dashawn (In Jail), 19, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer
  • Walker, Eric Jerrod (In Jail), 45, Probation Violation
  • Woods, Pharrell Daviante (In Jail), 22, Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Reckless Driving/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey signs or control devices/Failure to obey stop sign

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

5/31

  • 128 Rainbow Terrace at 2:43 a.m., Shots Fired/Damage to Property
  • 424 Morris Dr. at 2:49 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • GA Hwy 49 and Old Andersonville Rd. at 8:54 a.m., Warning for Improper passing
  • SGTC Parkway in front of Sumter County High School at 10:13 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Grover Dr. and Ida Dr. at 11:07 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 154 Railroad St. at 11:09 a.m., Welfare Check
  • 127 Tulip Dr. at 11:10 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • US Hwy 280 E at Tommy Smith Rd. at 11:20 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • Hwy 280 E at MM 24 at 1:09 p.m., Improper passing in a no passing zone
  • US Hwy 280 at Mile Marker 24 at 1:34 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • Thrasher Rd. at Sheriff Front Lobby at 1:48 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 243 E. Rockhill Dr. at 3:06 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 177 Graystone Dr. at 4:48 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • GA Hwy 49 S at GA Hwy 308 at 7:13 p.m., Accident Report
  • Henry Hart Rd. at 8:59 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1412 GA Hwy 280 W at 10:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 451 Pryor Rd. at 10:32 p.m., Alarm Activation

6/1

  • 502 Confederate St. at 1:19 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 245B Shiloh Rd. at 4:18 a.m., Shots Fired

 

