Area Beat Report June 2 through June 4, 20203
Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Channel, Michael James (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation/Crosing stare and county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent
- Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Failure to Appear
- Goodwin, Ja’Torian Wendell (Bonded Out), 30, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- Hogan, Tilena Lynn (In Jail), 23, Probation Violation
- Jenkins, Mike Cameron (In Jail), 44, Forgery first degree
- Lundy, Lakeisha Nacole (In Jail), 43, Failure to Appear
- Mahome, Cia Denise (In Jail), 36, Criminal Trespass
- Miles, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation/Failure to Appear
- Murray, Shaneria Sharae (Bonded Out), 31, Speeding/DUI-Refusal/Possession of open alcohol container
- Reddick, Fred Reginald (In Jail), 51, Simple Battery
- Walton, Andre Jermaine (Bonded Out), 28, Criminal Trespass
- Westbrook, Jennifer Denise (Bonded Out), 42, DUI-Alcohol/Brake Light/Turn signal violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/2
- E. Forsyth and Hanson at 8:56 a.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 280 E and Standard Elevator Rd. at 9:43 a.m., Traffic Stop/ Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- Bagley and Luke St. at 9:58 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- District Line Rd. and Lamar Rd. at 10:20 a.m., Speeding
- Hwy 280 E and Luke St. at 10:29 a.m., Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- Hwy 280 E and Railroad St. at 12:25 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- 170 Harper Subdivision at 1:32 p.m., Loud Music
- 113 Graham St. at 1:43 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Railroad St. at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 3:10 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Brady Rd. and Warren Ave. at 4:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Brake light violation
- 155 Jimmy Wolf Dr. at 4:45 p.m., Alarm Activation
- E. Jefferson St. and Lowe St. at 7:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warrant Service
- Middle River Rd. and District Line Rd. at 9:06 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Reddick Dr. at N. Jackson St. at 3:46 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Possession of open alcohol container
- Tripp St. and Parker St. at 4:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
- Southerfield and Madison St. at 4:19 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for tail light
- E. Lamar St, and Reese St. at Dominos Parking Lot at 4:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for break light violation
- Cherokee St. at Madison Dr. at 4:23 a.m., Traffic Stop/Driver issued warning for expired tag decal
- 162 Briarpatch Circle at 6:47 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 2176 Hwy 195 N at 7:08 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 158 Cartright Rd. at 5:03 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 114 Sullivan Dr. at Perfect Care at 5:06 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 417 Southerfield Rd. at 5:20 a.m., Alarm Activation
6/3
- 1107 Hwy 49 N at 6:43 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 150 Fox Stephens Rd. Lot D at 4:40 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 705 Southwestern Circle at 4:57 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 100 Prince St. at 10:31 p.m., Traffic Stop/Improper Lane Change
- 368 GA Hwy 280 West at 7:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Forsyth St. at Crawford St. at 4:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 144 Greystone at 4:26 p.m., Entering Auto
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 301 at 7:54 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 26 at 8:05 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- US Hwy 280 E at GA Hwy 27 E at 11:03 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for red light violation
- Felder St. and Wildwood Circle at 11:18 p.m., Traffic Stop/no tag lights
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store at 11:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
6/4
- 504 Southwestern Circle Apt. 508 at 11:30 p.m., Loud Music
- 476 Tallent Store Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 1113 Southerfield Rd. at 5:43 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 205 Johnson St. at 6:03 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 2271 Hwy 27 E. at 7:17 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 621 Hwy 280 E at 4:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Rucker St. and Southerfield Rd. at 10:37 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tag light
- Hwy 280 E and Luke St. at 11:12 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- Hwy 49 N and Hwy 26 at 11:20 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 1205 S. MLK Quality Inn at 12:43 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 280 E and Luke St. at 1:29 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision at 5:03 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 S at 5:07 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for tag cover and tint violation