Area Beat Report June 5, 2023

Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bowman, Cassidy (In Jail), 30, Aggravated Assault/Battery – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass/Cruelty to Children
  • Dice, Reginald Bernard (Charges Dismissed), 32, Failure to Appear
  • Harvey, Naquille Dimitri (In Jail), 27, Identity Fraud
  • Lundy, Lakeisha Nacole (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
  • Murray, Milton Alexander (In Jail), 61, Probation Violation
  • Payne, Travis Brandon (Bonded Out), 33, Possession of open alcohol container in vehicle passenger area/DUI-Alcohol

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/5

  • 294 West Rockhill Dr. at 7:23 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • Youngs Mill Rd. and Hwy 30 at 9:15 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • Hwy 30 and Hwy 153 at 9:33 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning in reference to failure to stop at stop sign
  • 363 Hwy 30 W at 3:52 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • Hwy 19 S and Hwy 308 at 4:01 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • South GA Tech Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 4:12 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 4:37 p.m., Information for officer
  • 202 Rigas Rd. at 6:22 p.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 417 Southerfield Rd. at 11:34 p.m., Alarm Activation

6/6

  • 107 Triple Creek Trail at 2:56 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 413 GA Hwy 280 West at 3:03 a.m., Shots Fired

 

 

