Area Beat Report June 7, 2023
Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Green, Arandae Jaquarious (In Jail), 23, Simple Battery
- Hicks, James Derrick (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear
- Jones, Quantavion Amire (In Jail), Probation Violation
- Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 20, Holding for GBI
- Mercer, A’Braylor Keishanna (In Jail), 24, Holding for GBI
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/6
- 107 Triple Creek Trail at 2:56 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 413 GA Hwy 280 West at 3:03 a.m., Shots Fired
- 130 Sharon Circle at 9:19 a.m., Information for officer
- 123 Timberlane Dr. at 2:52 p.m., Missing Person
- 190 Robbin Hill Dr. at 3:18 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 247 Hwy 19 South at LOT L at 3:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 274 Pheasant Dr. at 11:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Mask Road and Brady Road at 11:18 p.m., Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession of Marijuana
- 836 Tallent Store Road at 2:50 a.m., Accident Report
6/7
- 621 Hwy 280 East at 2:39 a.m., Alarm Activation