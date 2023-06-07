Area Beat Report June 7, 2023

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dice, Reginald Bernard (In Jail), 32, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Green, Arandae Jaquarious (In Jail), 23, Simple Battery
  • Hicks, James Derrick (Bonded Out), 52, Failure to Appear
  • Jones, Quantavion Amire (In Jail), Probation Violation
  • Walker, Qatravious Keshon (In Jail), 20, Holding for GBI
  • Mercer, A’Braylor Keishanna (In Jail), 24, Holding for GBI

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/6

  • 107 Triple Creek Trail at 2:56 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 413 GA Hwy 280 West at 3:03 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 130 Sharon Circle at 9:19 a.m., Information for officer
  • 123 Timberlane Dr. at 2:52 p.m., Missing Person
  • 190 Robbin Hill Dr. at 3:18 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 247 Hwy 19 South at LOT L at 3:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 274 Pheasant Dr. at 11:17 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Mask Road and Brady Road at 11:18 p.m., Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance/Theft By Receiving stolen property/Possession of Marijuana
  • 836 Tallent Store Road at 2:50 a.m., Accident Report

6/7

  • 621 Hwy 280 East at 2:39 a.m., Alarm Activation

