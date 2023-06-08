Area Beat Report June 7, 2023

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Douglas, Cortez Taiwan (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear/Murder/Aggravated Assault/Receipt Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon first offender/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
  • Jenkins, April Lynne (In Jail), 61, Battery – Family Violence
  • Robinson, Tiffany Shantae (In Jail), 41, Theft By Shoplifting/Possession and use of drug related objects/Obstructing of officer/Failure to Appear/Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/7

  • 621 GA Hwy 280 East at 2:39 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 273 Upper River Rd. at 5:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 19 South at Mile Marker 6 at 8:16 a.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • Pa’s Rd. and Hwy 49 N at 8:16 a.m., Accident Report
  • E. Lamar St. at Food Lion Parking Lot at 8:49 a.m., Traffic/reckless operation
  • US Hwy 280 West at Mile Marker 9 at 3:17 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 510 Pessell Creek Rd. at 5:05 p.m., Information for officer
  • 378 GA Hwy 308 at 8:44 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 529 North Spring Creek Circle at 8:59 p.m., 911 Hangup

6/8

  • 502 Confederate St. at 2:29 a.m., Reckless Driving

 

