GSW to hold annual Summer 2023 ID Soccer Camp Published 2:28 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s soccer program will be hosting its annual 2023 Summer ID Camp on Sunday, June 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp is designed to offer potential student athletes an in depth look at the environment the GSW Women’s Soccer Players train under consistently. In addition to experiencing sessions run by the staff, players will have the opportunity to interact with current GSW players and to demonstrate their strengths on the field for possible future recruitment.

Camp organizers anticipate having a minimum of two sessions, followed by games between the campers. Goalkeepers will also have a session with the GSW Goalkeeper Coach. This will be an excellent opportunity for prospective student athletes to experience a college training environment and to showcase their abilities for high school age, junior college and transfer players.

8:30am- Check In

10:00am-12:00pm- Session 1

12:00am-1:00pm- Lunch on your own

1:00pm-2:00pm College Recruiting Talk

2:30pm-4:00pm Session 2

4:30pm-5:00pm Closing