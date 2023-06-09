Area Beat Report June 8, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Harris, Robert Mitchell (In Jail), 26, Probation Violation
- Hernandez, Bryan (In Jail), 20, DUI-Alcohol/Driver use due care/Driving too fast for conditions/Distracted Driving/Failure to maintain lane
- Knight, Kaliel Jevaun (In Jail), 28, Hold for Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/8
- 502 Confederate St. at 2:29 a.m., Reckless Driving
- 349 Brady Rd. at 2:32 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 North at Mile Marker 23 at 2:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Styles Robinson Rd. and Fish Rd. at 2:58 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 633 Flintside Dr. at 3:08 p.m., 911 Hamgup
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 3:13 p.m., Speeding
- 4242 Us Hwy 280 E at 3:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Sims Rd. and Hwy 153 at 4:08 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 693 Brady Rd. at 4:19 p.m., Theft
- 111 Dogwood Dr. at 5:26 p.m., Accident Report
- GA Hwy 27 E and Timber Lane Dr. at 6:42 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 27 E and Packing House Rd. at 6:45 p.m., Accident Report
- 180 Lake Shore Dr. at 6:47 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 South at GA Hwy 308 at 7:34 p.m., Accident With Injuries
- 221 Sylvan Road Apt. B at 10:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 27 E and Packing House Rd. at 10:36 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 146 Sylvan Rd. at 11:30 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 208 Rockdale Subdivision Loop at 5:21 a.m., 911 Hangup
6/9
- 145 Lexington Circle at 2:15 a.m., 911 Hangup