Harvey’s winning layup with 0.4 seconds left pushes 8U Warriors past Kings in DHBC Basketball League play Published 1:49 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

AMERICUS – With 0.4 seconds left, Zaiden Harvey of the 8U Warriors scored on a layup to give his team an exciting 33-32 victory over the 8U Kings in the first of four games in Thursday’s action in the Dwight Harris Boys Club Basketball League on Thursday, June 8 at the Ninth Grade Academy gymnasium.

The Warriors controlled the action for most of the first half and went into halftime with a 24-16 lead. However, in the second half of play, the Kings made a run and took a 32-31 lead with just four seconds to play in regulation. That four seconds, however, was enough time for the Warriors to push the ball down the court and for Harvey to score and give his team the victory.

Kyle Robinson led the Warriors in scoring with 12 points and Cedric Gatewood had a total of 10 in the winning cause.

The second game of the day featured two 12U girls’ teams: the Aces and the Liberty. This was a close, low-scoring defensive struggle for much of the way, but the Liberty would come out on top 20-14. Princess Covington led the Liberty with 12 points and Zaya Solomon led the Aces with five points.

The third game of the day featured two 14U boys’ teams: the Knicks and the Lakers.

In the first half, the Lakers were in control and had a 26-17 lead at halftime, but in the second half, the Knicks went on a 21-9 run that changed the outcome of the game, as they would go on to win by the score of 54-47. Pete Terry led the Knicks with 29 points and Austin Davis led the Lakers with 33.

The final game of the evening was just as exciting as the previous three. It featured another game between two teams from the boys’ 14U division: the Warriors and the Clippers. Throughout the contest, it was a back-and-forth affair, but in the closing seconds, the Clippers’ Chaston Green scored on a layup to give his team a 43-42 victory.

Brenden Covin led the Clippers in scoring with 21 points and Caimen Williams led the Warriors with 16.