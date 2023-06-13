Area Beat Report June 12, 2023

Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Eatmon, Yarmajesty Isiah (In Jail), 19, Failure to obey stop sign/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
  • Ingram, Jacob Jamal (In Jail), 29, City Probation
  • Pope, Brandon Emmanuel (In Jail), 35, Possession of amphetamine/Drugs not in original container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt violation/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey stop signs or controlled devices/Aggravated Assault/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
  • Stanley, Isiah Sherond (In jail), 30, Speeding/Marijuana possession less than an oz./Illegal possession of controlled substance/DUI-Drugs
  • Trent, Lawonda Monique (In Jail), 30, Identity Fraud

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/12

  • 185 Jenkins Rd. at 10:35 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Hwy 49 S at Arc Helms Rd. at 10:29 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Brady Rd. at Mask Rd. at 1:31 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • Luke St. and Hwy 280 E at 1:36 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
  • Luke St. and 280 E at 2:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:57 p.m., Information for officer
  • Southland Rd. and Hwy 27 E at 3:26 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 162 Grover Dr. at 7:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 900 Southwestern Estates Apt. 204 at 12:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 538 GA Hwy 280 E at Lot 34 at 12:19 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 100 Briar Patch Circle at 6:20 a.m., Assist another agency
  • 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sports Plus at 7:39 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 425 Brown Small Rd. at Old Corinth Baptist Church at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

