Area Beat Report June 12, 2023
Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Eatmon, Yarmajesty Isiah (In Jail), 19, Failure to obey stop sign/Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer
- Ingram, Jacob Jamal (In Jail), 29, City Probation
- Pope, Brandon Emmanuel (In Jail), 35, Possession of amphetamine/Drugs not in original container/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Seat Belt violation/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to obey stop signs or controlled devices/Aggravated Assault/Receipt, Possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- Stanley, Isiah Sherond (In jail), 30, Speeding/Marijuana possession less than an oz./Illegal possession of controlled substance/DUI-Drugs
- Trent, Lawonda Monique (In Jail), 30, Identity Fraud
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/12
- 185 Jenkins Rd. at 10:35 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Hwy 49 S at Arc Helms Rd. at 10:29 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- Brady Rd. at Mask Rd. at 1:31 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- Luke St. and Hwy 280 E at 1:36 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- Luke St. and 280 E at 2:38 p.m., Traffic Stop/ Warning for failure to stop at stop sign
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 2:57 p.m., Information for officer
- Southland Rd. and Hwy 27 E at 3:26 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 162 Grover Dr. at 7:12 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 900 Southwestern Estates Apt. 204 at 12:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 538 GA Hwy 280 E at Lot 34 at 12:19 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 100 Briar Patch Circle at 6:20 a.m., Assist another agency
- 109 Thomas Dr. at Power Sports Plus at 7:39 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 425 Brown Small Rd. at Old Corinth Baptist Church at 7:27 a.m., Alarm Activation