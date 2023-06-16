Phoebe Sumter hosts 10th Annual Ties That Bind Published 2:50 pm Friday, June 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – More than 20 community male leaders and a number of young males from Americus and Sumter County took part in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center’s annual Ties that Bind, an event that not only teach the young men who to tie a tie, but also forms a meaningful and lasting bond. This was the 10th anniversary of this event and the first one since the pandemic started in 2020, so it was a very significant event in many ways.

Ties That Bind is a luncheon that was designed in observance of Men’s Health Week (June 12-18) and Father’s Day (June 18). The event gathers local male leaders with male youth from the community.

Carlyle Walton, CEO, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, served as keynote speaker. Mr. Walton told the young men (and young men at heart) that this was his first Ties That Bind event, and that he was very excited to see it be restarted after a pause due to the pandemic. He gave words of wisdom and encouraged the young men to dress for success and be prepared to become the future leaders our community, state and the world needs.

The event ended with the young men being instructed on how to tie a tie and ended with a group picture in front of the hospital.

Kudos to all the community leaders who took time out of their busy schedule to participate in this event. A special thanks to B.A.T Mobille Xpress for providing transportation to a number of the young males in attendance.