Area Beat Report June 15 through June 16, 2023

Published 12:36 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Banks, Michael Travis (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
  • Barlow, James Alana (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Cross, Michelle (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
  • Harvey, Amon Ke’vone (In Jail), 20, Probation Violation
  • Pitts, Cameron Alonzo (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
  • Walker, Anthony Tarell (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/15

  • 719 Shiloh Rd. at 2:27 a.m., Business/House Check
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:10 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 301 W. Main St. at 12:03 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 271 GA Hwy 49 South at 12:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 131 West Rock Hill at 2:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1248 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:51 p.m., Theft
  • Briar Wood Circle at 4:50 p.m., Accident Report
  • 105 5th St. at 8:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1036 E. Forsyth St. at CVS at 9:26 p.m., Traffic Stop
  • 406 W. Ellaville St. at 10:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 134 Luke St. at 10:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
  • 513 Mask Rd. at 10:31 p.m., Alarm Activation

6/16

  • 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision at 1:59 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

More Local News

Phoebe Sumter hosts 10th Annual Ties That Bind

Sumter County Board of Commissioners holds its monthly work session

Area Beat Report June 12, 2023

Phoebe Sumter hosts Community Care Day at Healthy Sumter Garden in Desoto

Print Article
  • Jimmy Carter historical coverage