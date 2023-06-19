Area Beat Report June 15 through June 16, 2023
Published 12:36 pm Monday, June 19, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Banks, Michael Travis (In Jail), 44, Probation Violation
- Barlow, James Alana (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting
- Cross, Michelle (In Jail), 39, Probation Violation
- Harvey, Amon Ke’vone (In Jail), 20, Probation Violation
- Pitts, Cameron Alonzo (In Jail), 19, Probation Violation
- Walker, Anthony Tarell (In Jail), 27, Probation Violation
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/15
- 719 Shiloh Rd. at 2:27 a.m., Business/House Check
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 8:10 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 301 W. Main St. at 12:03 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- 271 GA Hwy 49 South at 12:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 131 West Rock Hill at 2:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1248 GA Hwy 30 West at 3:51 p.m., Theft
- Briar Wood Circle at 4:50 p.m., Accident Report
- 105 5th St. at 8:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1036 E. Forsyth St. at CVS at 9:26 p.m., Traffic Stop
- 406 W. Ellaville St. at 10:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 134 Luke St. at 10:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 10:20 p.m., Harassing Phone Calls
- 513 Mask Rd. at 10:31 p.m., Alarm Activation
6/16
- 1105 Southerfield Rd. at Snider Collision at 1:59 a.m., Alarm Activation