Area Beat Report June 16 through June 22, 2023
Published 7:35 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault
- Bridges, Mark Anthony (Bonded Out), 46, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Brown, Ann Marie (Bonded Out), 48, Failure to Maintain Lane/DUI-Alcohol
- Brown, Eldrick Antwan (In Jail), 34, High jacking Motor Vehicle second degree/Criminal Trespass
- Cheeseboro, Cedric Lamar (Bonded Out), DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Cromer, Dakota Nolan (In Jail), 22, Simple Battery-Family Violence/Battery
- Davis, Teresa Yolanda (In Jail), 41, Battery
- Deriso, Dominique Rashad (Fine Paid), Failure to Appear
- Dodson, Shalisa Lamonica (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Probation Violation
- Gomez, Gilberto Perez (Fine Paid), 22, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper left or right turn
- Johnson, Robert Lee (In Jail), 34, Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Johnson, Thomas (In Jail), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Registration and License Requirements/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Lockhart, Verhsard Jermaine (In jail), 29, Robbery
- Perez, Felipe Bartolon (In Jail), 61, Public Drunkenness
- Santana, Jose Moises (In Jail), 24, Burglary – second degree
- Trull, Larry Olin (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Bryant, Jermaine (Bonded Out), 45, Failure to Appear
- Juarez, Angela Consuelo (Bonded Out), 27, Dui-Alcohol/Driving while unlicensed/Possession of open alcohol container
- Lewis, David Lee (In Jail), 19, Failure to Appear
- Reddick, Joseph (Bonded Out), 71, DUI-Alcohol
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/16
- GA Hwy MM 24 at 7:34 a.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 10:18 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 161 Moore Rd. at 10:37 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 30 and James Hart Rd. at 11:11 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 11:19 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Highway 49 N at Arch Helms Rd. at 3:31 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at 4:09 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 203 E. Church St. at Anita’s Carryout at 4:54 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 604 Pessell Creek Rd. at 7:08 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- Mayo St. at Elmo St. at 10:06 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driver ran a stop sign
- 104 Whipporwill Ct. at 10:13 p.m., Welfare Check
- 402 Old Plains Hwy at 11:38 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 27 and District Line Rd. at 12:42 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 641 Middle River Rd. at 11:40 a.m., Identity Theft
- 190 Robin Hill Dr. at 5:48 p.m., Suspcious Person
6/17
- Roney and Rucker St. at 1:41 a.m., Traffic Stop/stop sign violation
- 1290 Lamar St. at 2:39 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 101 Blacksmith Rd. at 3 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 280 E. at Get Gas at 3:02 p.m., Warning issued for reckless driving
- 2254 Hwy 280 East at 3:48 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Three Bridge Rd. and Lower Five Point at 5:04 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 292 N. Spring Creek Circle at 9:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 190 Lasco Harvey Rd. at 11:33 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 1361 GA Hwy 308 at 4:55 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- GA Hwy 19 at E. Shore at 5:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for no tail lights
- GA Hwy 30 West at Talent Store Rd. at 5:14 p.m., Citation for speeding
- 119 Briarpatch Circle at 5:18 p.m., Accident Report
- 114 Orchard Dr. at 4:41 p.m., Alarm Activation
6/18
- 207 E. Ellaville St. at 4:51 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 633 Hwy 49 S. at 5:46 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Forsyth St. at Perlis Plaza at 5:46 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning issued for expired decal
- 1168 Salters Mill Rd. at 7:57 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 174 Sylvan Dr. at 12:36 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 106 Sylvan Place at 12:42 p.m., Burglary – second degree
- 205 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 2:02 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 162 Luke St. at 8:42 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 295 Edgewood Dr. at 10:05 p.m., Shots Fired
- 124 E. Wilson St. at 10:16 p.m., 911 Hangup
- Hwy 30 at 10:57 p.m., Information for officer
- 122 Charleston Dr. at 1:53 a.m., Damage to Property
6/19
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 2:30 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 280 West and Jenkins Rd. at 7:32 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 1462 Hwy 280 West at 2:16 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 864 US Hwy 280 E. at Flint and Ag Turf at 3:22 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 27 W. at GA Stae Route 3 at 3:29 p.m., Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 3 North at Mile Marker 14 at 3:52 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 23 at 4:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 111 Raymond Rd. at 4:13 p.m., Suspicious Person
- GA Hwy 45 at 4:43 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- SGT Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning issued for speeding
- 378 Yankee Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Racing
- 287 Huntington Rd. at 5:07 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 109 Aster Dr. at 7:53 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 49 N and Prison Walk at 8:44 p.m., Traffic Accident
- District Line Rd. and North Point Circle at 10:08 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 at Plains Welcome Center at 12:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/DUI-Alcohol
- Brookdale Park at 4:09 a.m., Shots Fired
- Hwy 45 South at MM 2 at 4:15 a.m., Roadway Blocked
6/20
- 154 Pa’s Rd. at 5:26 a.m., Welfare Check
- 2300 block of GA State Route 195 N at 6:50 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 49 N at Freeman Rd. at 6:59 a.m., Citation for Speeding
- Hwy 49 N at Old Stage Rd. at 7:46 a.m., Citation for speeding
- 378 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 4:19 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 12:15 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 205 E. Rockhill at 5:43 p.m., Domesitc Disturbance
- 313 W. Church St. at 4:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 and McMath Mill Rd. at 2:04 p.m., Traffic Stop/Seat Belt Violation
- 172 Lexington Circle at 1:58 p.m., Welfare Check
- Courthouse Main St. 403 at 1:23 p.m., Theft of Lost-Mislaid Property
- GA State Route 30 at District Line Rd. at 1:15 p.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for seat belt violation
- 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:32 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA State Route 49 N at Mile Marker 23 at 8:31 a.m., Speeding
7/21
- Bumphead Rd. and Johnson Rd. at 2:26 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 27 E and GA Hwy 195 at 4:15 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 391 Watermelon Rd. at 4:34 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 415 Confederate St. at 4:36 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 at 6:48 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 149 Ginger Dr. at 7:17 a.m., Information for officer