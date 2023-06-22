Windsor Hotel to open Alley Sports Bar in July Published 4:25 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

AMERICUS – Tourists and locals alike who like to stay at and frequent the Windsor Hotel will have another exciting thing to look forward to in mid July when the Alley Sports Bar opens its doors.

“It’s going to be an upscale sports bar,” said Hotel owner Frank Ceresoli. “The biggest need is Floyd’s really wasn’t big enough to handle the community needs so we decided to take this space, convert it into a sports bar especially with all the college teams and stuff in here and move the business from Floyds down here.”

For those concerned that Floyds Bar will go away completely, Ceresoli says that won’t happen. There will be a temporary shut down of Floyds for the purpose of remodeling it into an upscale “Speak Easy”, a type of establishment that was common from the 1920s through the 1940s.

Located on the ground floor on the side of the hotel next to the parking lot, the Alley Sports Bar will be a type of place where sports fans can enjoy food and drinks while watching games on six 85 inch and three 55 inch television sets. “It’s going to give us more space, plus, it’s directly off the parking lot, which is going to allow them not to have to go through the hotel to get in and out of the bar and just make it a little more convenient,” Ceresoli said. He went on to say that there is a huge demographic in Americus that wants a place to go to enjoy food, drink and sports and Floyds just wasn’t big enough for that. As a result, Ceresoli and his team decided to build the Alley Sports Bar to give the sports crowd a bigger venue and more options.

The bar consists of two rooms. There is the main room with the stools up next to the bar and then there is a connecting room where tables and chairs will be for groups who may want to organize events, such as a birthday party and things like that.

According to Ceresoli, the bar is tentatively scheduled to open on July 15.