Hegeman earns GSW’s first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award Published 2:50 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University first baseman Paul Hegeman has been named one of nine NCAA Division II recipients of a 2023 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Gold Glove Award as announced Wednesday evening, June 21.

Hegeman, a junior from St. Simons Island, GA., started 51 games at first base this spring in his first season with the Hurricanes. He transferred to Georgia Southwestern from Chattahoochee Valley Community College after completing his prep ball at Glynn Academy. Hegeman did not commit an error with 381 total chances, made 18 assists and was involved in turning 25 double plays in 2023 to become GSW’s first Gold Glove Award winner.

The 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were released by ABCA and Rawlings Sporting Goods in all eight divisions of collegiate baseball and high school. A Gold Glove Award is presented to nine players at each level with each representing a defensive position on the field. Hegeman is the NCAA Division II first baseman award recipient. The Rawlings Gold Glove winners have been selected since 2007 in the collegiate and high school ranks, featuring many future Major League Baseball players.

The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Awards are selected by ABCA coaches committees at each level: NCAA Division I, II & III, NAIA, NJCAA Division I, II & III, Pacific Association Division, and High School.

The ABCA/Rawlings Award Program is one of the most comprehensive in all of sports, awarding All-America teams and Gold Glove teams in nine divisions of amateur baseball, as well as All-Region teams in five divisions.

The ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams date back to 1949 starting with one collegiate All-America Team. Other divisions subsequently added until the current total of nine was reached. The first ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were recognized in 2007, making this the 16th year the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been presented in the collegiate and high school ranks (no awards were presented in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Founded in 1945, the American Baseball Coaches Association is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 15,000 members represent all 50 states and 40 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include nine divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School, Youth and Travel.

About Rawlings:

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings’ unparalleled quality and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®, and an approved baseball, basketball, football and softball of the National High School Federation®. For more information, please visit Rawlings.com or by phone at (314) 819-2800.

