Sumter Soccer All-Stars finish as runners-up at Sweet Feet 3v3 Summer Tournament Published 5:18 pm Friday, June 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

VALDOSTA – The Sumter County Soccer All-Stars (SCAS) finished as the runners-up in last weekend’s Sweet Feet 3v3 Summer Tournament in Valdosta.

The Sumter All-Stars made it to the championship game of the tournament. The tournament was set up by a point system of three points for a win, one point for a tie and no points for a loss. The team that had the most points at the end of all the games won the championship. In the event of a tie, the champion and runner up would come down to a goal differential of all the games combined. The Sumter County All-Stars came in second place by only a one-goal differential. They didn’t lose a single game the entire tournament.

In the first game, the Sumter County All-Stars defeated Fusion by the score of 6-3 and in the second game, they defeated the Lee County Goats by the score of 10-4.

In Game 3, SCAS defeated SCFC 12 by the score of 7-3 and in their final game of the tournament, they tied the Moultrie All-Stars 5-5.