Area Beat Report June 23 through 26, 2023

Published 1:39 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 59, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
  • Angry, Travus Cornelius (In Jail), 41, Possession of firearm by convicted felon/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Banks, Matthew Jordan (Bonded Out), 22, Transmission of Photography or video depicting nudity or sexual exploitation
  • Clayton, Lorenzo (In Jail), 67, Failure to Appear
  • Daniels, Antonio Terrell (In Jail), 46, Aggravated Stalking
  • Davis, Shanquesa Janay (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lenses required
  • Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 64, Criminal Trespass
  • Mathis, Vincent Lee (In Jail), 32, Possession of Cocaine/City Probation
  • Mullins, Kelvin Jerome (In Jail), 44, Battery – Family Violence first offense/Cruelty to children in the third degree
  • Pride, Ashton Juanye (In Jail), 18, Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
  • Ray, Rayquain Devin (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
  • Samas, Victory Lamar (Fine Paid), 53, Driving while licene suspended or revoked
  • Smith, Jalecia Monique (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Smith, Shanora Marquetta (In Jail), 37, Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
  • Tyner, Quinton Jarvis (In Jail), 17, Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Waters, Antwjun Sharod (In Jail), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Wilson, Gabriel Conner (In Jail), 19, Failure to Appear

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

6/23

  • 556 Flintside Dr. at 5:33 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 2239 GA Hwy 308 ISR Transport at 6:05 a.m., Theft
  • Tallent Store Rd. about Myrtle Springs at 2:02 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 192 Forest Park Rd. at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 104 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:08 p.m., Burglary – first degree felony
  • 120 Jenkins Rd. at 2:10 p.m., Bad Child
  • Mask Rd. about Graystone Dr. at 8:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
  • 738 GA Hwy 118 at 9:02 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope at 9:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • Lamar Rd. about District Line Rd. at 10:05 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop

6/24

  • 1283 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 113 William Bowin Point Rd. at 6:57 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
  • 321 Lacrosse Rd. at Lot 44 at 11:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
  • 100 Page Dr. at 3:31 p.m., Welfare Check
  • GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 20 at 4:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Child youth restraint not used properly
  • 789 Mask Rd. at 4:34 p.m., 309 West Church St. at 6:13 p.m., Assist Another agency
  • 525 Distirct Line Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • Hooks Mill Rd. about Indian Road at 9:34 p.m., Illegal Stop/Stand/Park where prohibited
  • 756 McMath Mill Rd. Ext. at 10:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 417 Middle River Rd. at 11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 105 First Street at 11:05 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot A at 11:09 p.m., Theft
  • Horton Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency

6/25

  • 192 Lexington Circle at 2:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 209 Floyd Road at 5:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 West at US Hwy 19 South at 6:41 p.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 10 at 6:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for impending traffic
  • Hooks Mill Rd. and Holman Rd. at 6:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for running a stop sign
  • 706 Flintside Dr. at 8:41 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 132 W. Robbin Hill Dr. at 9:14 p.m., 911 Hangup
  • 484 US Hwy 280 West at Antioch Baptist Church at 10:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 126 Honey Suckle Hollow at 11:03 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 983 GA Hwy 27E at 11:21 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 129 Iren Dr. at 12:21 a.m., Information for officer

6/26

  • Felder St. at Woodland Ave. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tail lights
  • 366 Shiloh Rd. at Lot A at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • US Hwy 19 and MLK at 5 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
  • Hwy 30 West at MM 11 at 6:48 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 637 Hwy 45N at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked

