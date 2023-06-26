Area Beat Report June 23 through 26, 2023
Published 1:39 pm Monday, June 26, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Angry, Nathaniel (In Jail), 59, Failure to Appear/Probation Violation
- Angry, Travus Cornelius (In Jail), 41, Possession of firearm by convicted felon/Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance/Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Banks, Matthew Jordan (Bonded Out), 22, Transmission of Photography or video depicting nudity or sexual exploitation
- Clayton, Lorenzo (In Jail), 67, Failure to Appear
- Daniels, Antonio Terrell (In Jail), 46, Aggravated Stalking
- Davis, Shanquesa Janay (Bonded Out), 31, DUI-Alcohol/Headlight Requirements/Tail light lenses required
- Liles, Martin Andrew (In Jail), 64, Criminal Trespass
- Mathis, Vincent Lee (In Jail), 32, Possession of Cocaine/City Probation
- Mullins, Kelvin Jerome (In Jail), 44, Battery – Family Violence first offense/Cruelty to children in the third degree
- Pride, Ashton Juanye (In Jail), 18, Disorderly Conduct/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- Ray, Rayquain Devin (In Jail), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
- Samas, Victory Lamar (Fine Paid), 53, Driving while licene suspended or revoked
- Smith, Jalecia Monique (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Smith, Shanora Marquetta (In Jail), 37, Disorderly Conduct/Probation Violation
- Tyner, Quinton Jarvis (In Jail), 17, Theft By Taking/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Waters, Antwjun Sharod (In Jail), 41, DUI-Alcohol/Possession of open alcohol container/Failure to Maintain Lane
- Wilson, Gabriel Conner (In Jail), 19, Failure to Appear
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
6/23
- 556 Flintside Dr. at 5:33 a.m., Civil Matter
- 2239 GA Hwy 308 ISR Transport at 6:05 a.m., Theft
- Tallent Store Rd. about Myrtle Springs at 2:02 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 192 Forest Park Rd. at 9:42 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 104 GA Hwy 27 East at 12:08 p.m., Burglary – first degree felony
- 120 Jenkins Rd. at 2:10 p.m., Bad Child
- Mask Rd. about Graystone Dr. at 8:37 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for speeding
- 738 GA Hwy 118 at 9:02 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1681 Hwy 19 South at Zion Hope at 9:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South at Arch Helms Rd. at 9:11 p.m., Assist Motorist
- Lamar Rd. about District Line Rd. at 10:05 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 19 South at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 1:23 a.m., Traffic Stop
6/24
- 1283 Salters Mill Rd. at 2:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 113 William Bowin Point Rd. at 6:57 a.m., Suspcious Vehicle
- 321 Lacrosse Rd. at Lot 44 at 11:17 a.m., 911 Hangup
- 100 Page Dr. at 3:31 p.m., Welfare Check
- GA State Route 49 at Mile Marker 20 at 4:10 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Child youth restraint not used properly
- 789 Mask Rd. at 4:34 p.m., 309 West Church St. at 6:13 p.m., Assist Another agency
- 525 Distirct Line Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- Hooks Mill Rd. about Indian Road at 9:34 p.m., Illegal Stop/Stand/Park where prohibited
- 756 McMath Mill Rd. Ext. at 10:38 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 417 Middle River Rd. at 11 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 105 First Street at 11:05 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at Lot A at 11:09 p.m., Theft
- Horton Dr. at 11:24 p.m., Assist Another Agency
6/25
- 192 Lexington Circle at 2:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 209 Floyd Road at 5:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 West at US Hwy 19 South at 6:41 p.m., Child or youth restraint not used properly
- US Hwy 19 South about Mile Marker 10 at 6:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for impending traffic
- Hooks Mill Rd. and Holman Rd. at 6:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/warning for running a stop sign
- 706 Flintside Dr. at 8:41 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 132 W. Robbin Hill Dr. at 9:14 p.m., 911 Hangup
- 484 US Hwy 280 West at Antioch Baptist Church at 10:35 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 126 Honey Suckle Hollow at 11:03 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 983 GA Hwy 27E at 11:21 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 129 Iren Dr. at 12:21 a.m., Information for officer
6/26
- Felder St. at Woodland Ave. at 12:59 a.m., Traffic Stop/warning for no tail lights
- 366 Shiloh Rd. at Lot A at 1:03 a.m., Suspicious Person
- US Hwy 19 and MLK at 5 a.m., Vehicle Pursuit
- Hwy 30 West at MM 11 at 6:48 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 637 Hwy 45N at 6:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked