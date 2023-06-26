Dwight Harris Boys Club summer basketball league continues to heat up as summer goes on Published 3:18 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

AMERICUS – The exciting action of the Dwight Harris Boys Club (DHBC) summer basketball league continues to heat up over at the Ninth Grade Academy.

On Friday, June 23, the 17U girls’ game between the Aces and the Liberty started off with the Liberty jumping out to an 11-0 lead early in the game. However, the Aces went on a 13-7 run and only trailed 18-13 at halftime.

In the second half, it was a back-and-forth affair between both teams, but the Aces were able to edge out the Liberty 37-36 in a come-from-behind victory.

Shay Shay Clark led the Aces with nine points and Liyah McGarrah led the Liberty with 15 points.

The next game of the evening featured two 17U boys teams: the Lakers and the Knicks, but it was all Knicks from start to finish as they jumped out to a huge lead in the first half and went on to rout the Lakers 70-34.

Jaydon Dunning led the Knicks in scoring with 19 points and Kevtravious Waters scored 13 for the Lakers in the losing cause.

The final game of the evening featured two adult men’s teams. In addition to the youth teams, the league has adult men’s teams for guys ages 18-25. The purpose of this age group is to keep these young men off the streets and away from negative environments during the summer, as is the purpose of the league in general for all age groups. This game also featured former local high school standouts, such as former Sumter County guard Melton McCoy. The two teams from this division that played were the Knicks and the Lakers. The Knicks jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led throughout on their way to a 69-52 victory.

Stephon Luster led the Knicks in scoring with 29 points with seven made three-pointers and Doug Tatum led the Lakers with 17 points.

The Dwight Harris Boys Club summer basketball league started on Thursday, June 1 and will run all the way into late July. Games are being played daily Monday through Saturday at the Ninth Grade Academy gymnasium. There will be an end of the season playoff tournament in July and the finals of each age group will be in late July.